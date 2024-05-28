Share

We shared this a few days ago, but it will only be valid this upcoming week and it’s so critical now that we are resharing it, and ALSO providing you all with a new pre-written letter to help you ask your elected official to sign it (yes, now there is no excuse because the hard part is done to help you be lazy and still help!) We are also giving you hope with the new tally updated to show you it’s really working, this is causing elected officials to join together in a space for this critical dissent against WHO.

Action for All Global Elected Officials

THIS ONE IS ONLY FOR ELECTED OFFICIALS TO SIGN!

Please share it far and wide with every elected official you can think of!

In the past 2 days it went from 82 signatures and 22 countries, up to 207 signatures and 32 countries and counting!!! Let’s keep going!

Below the image is a script for you to send to your Elected Officials.

Let’s keep sending it to our Elected Officials to sign! We can get many more to back it!

IMMEDIATELY Send to your representatives and share this action far and wide: Review the WHO - Letter to WHO DG signed by 189 global elected leaders in 30 countries (and rising - help it climb and tell your representatives to sign it asap before WHA77 is over June 1)

COPY and paste/edit the following to your elected officials:

Dear [Elected Official’s name],

I am writing to express our deep apprehension regarding the World Health Organization's (WHO) plans to hastily amend the International Health Regulations and introduce a new pandemic treaty.

I am reaching out on behalf of a broad coalition of elected officials from around the world, led by U.S. Congressman Chris Smith, aimed at urging the World Health Organization (WHO) to either cancel or delay the Pandemic Agreement and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR). Adopting either of these "agreements" at the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA) would violate international law and due process and must be stopped.

Please join the global initiative led by US Congressman Chris Smith, which has already received support from over 189 elected officials worldwide in 30 countries. By signing the letter at the link below, you will contribute to insisting that the WHO delay adopting these agreements at the upcoming session beginning on Monday, May 27. This delay is crucial to allow elected officials like yourself the legally required time to fully examine the obligations these agreements would impose on our country. We ask you to also consider asking other elected official to sign.

Please find the link to the letter here:

https://reviewthewho.org/

This letter will be hand-delivered to WHO DG Tedros on Monday morning, with an advance copy sent electronically on Sunday to ensure he has time to review it before the meetings begin. Signatures will continue to be collected throughout the WHA77 May 27, June 1, 2024 and we really hope to see your signature on the letter.

Thank you for considering this urgent matter. Your action can significantly impact our collective future.

Yours sincerely,

[Your Name]

