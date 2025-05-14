We just wanted give everyone heads up and let everyone know there’s an opportunity to ask questions through the WHO’s Zoom Q&A during the webinar they are about to host this morning. Its called “The New Face of Pandemic Preparedness”. The WHO’s Pandemic Preparedness Response” Monitoring Board is preparing a “report”.

WHO EPI-WIN Webinar

The New Face of Pandemic Preparedness Part 2

Consultations for the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) 2025 Report

13.00 - 14.00 CEST (Geneva time)

Wednesday 14 May 2025

Click here to register or scan the QR code below

Please copy this registration link if you would like to share: https://who.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QUPGpWdWSY-yZV9MqhJEvQ

Description of this webinar

The COVID-19 pandemic has had profound economic, societal, and health consequences across all regions and income groups. Although medical advancements have reduced mortality, the broader systemic disruptions—economic instability, labor market shocks, inflation, and longterm development setbacks—have been significant. Moreover, new vulnerabilities have emerged in a hyperconnected, rapidly changing world, including digital dependencies, misinformation, and sociopolitical polarization.

The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) is preparing its 2025 report under the theme “The New Face of Pandemic Preparedness” that will address the three following questions:

1. What are the various impact of pandemics we need to prepare for?

2. After COVID-19, what can we anticipate for the next crisis?

3. What insights can be drawn to improve preparedness in a fragmented world?

Objectives

The EPI-WIN consultation aims to:

• Highlight the salient impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on short- and longterm consequences across sectors and regions.

• Explore how these impacts are driving revisions of pandemic preparedness strategies and National Action Plans for Health Security.

• Identify key lessons, policy gaps, and forward-looking strategies to build more resilient preparedness systems.

Speakers:

Dr Maha El Rabbat

Former Minister of Health and Population of Egypt

Prof Mika Salminen

Director General, National Institute for Health and Welfare, Finland

Dr Palitha Karunapema

Director, Health Information Unit, Ministry of Health, Sri Lanka

Dr Lisa Indar

Executive Director, Caribbean Public Health Agency, Trinidad and Tobago

Dr Abdou Salam Gueye

Regional Emergency Director, WHO African Regional Office (AFRO)

Prof Victor J. Dzau

President, United States National Academy of Medicine

Moderator: GPMB Secretariat

Dr Sylvie Briand, Director, Dr Maaya Kita, Technical Officer

Provisional agenda

13:00 – 13:10 Welcome and introductions

13:10 – 13:45 Moderated expert discussion

13:45 – 14:00 Q&A, summary of key takeaways, next steps

Participants will be able to submit questions during the webinar by using Zoom's "Q&A" feature.

You may also submit questions in advance by sending them to epi-win@who.int

