We just wanted give everyone heads up and let everyone know there’s an opportunity to ask questions through the WHO’s Zoom Q&A during the webinar they are about to host this morning. Its called “The New Face of Pandemic Preparedness”. The WHO’s Pandemic Preparedness Response” Monitoring Board is preparing a “report”.
WHO EPI-WIN Webinar
The New Face of Pandemic Preparedness Part 2
Consultations for the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) 2025 Report
13.00 - 14.00 CEST (Geneva time)
Wednesday 14 May 2025
Description of this webinar
The COVID-19 pandemic has had profound economic, societal, and health consequences across all regions and income groups. Although medical advancements have reduced mortality, the broader systemic disruptions—economic instability, labor market shocks, inflation, and longterm development setbacks—have been significant. Moreover, new vulnerabilities have emerged in a hyperconnected, rapidly changing world, including digital dependencies, misinformation, and sociopolitical polarization.
The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) is preparing its 2025 report under the theme “The New Face of Pandemic Preparedness” that will address the three following questions:
1. What are the various impact of pandemics we need to prepare for?
2. After COVID-19, what can we anticipate for the next crisis?
3. What insights can be drawn to improve preparedness in a fragmented world?
Objectives
The EPI-WIN consultation aims to:
• Highlight the salient impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on short- and longterm consequences across sectors and regions.
• Explore how these impacts are driving revisions of pandemic preparedness strategies and National Action Plans for Health Security.
• Identify key lessons, policy gaps, and forward-looking strategies to build more resilient preparedness systems.
Speakers:
Dr Maha El Rabbat
Former Minister of Health and Population of Egypt
Prof Mika Salminen
Director General, National Institute for Health and Welfare, Finland
Dr Palitha Karunapema
Director, Health Information Unit, Ministry of Health, Sri Lanka
Dr Lisa Indar
Executive Director, Caribbean Public Health Agency, Trinidad and Tobago
Dr Abdou Salam Gueye
Regional Emergency Director, WHO African Regional Office (AFRO)
Prof Victor J. Dzau
President, United States National Academy of Medicine
Moderator: GPMB Secretariat
Dr Sylvie Briand, Director, Dr Maaya Kita, Technical Officer
Provisional agenda
13:00 – 13:10 Welcome and introductions
13:10 – 13:45 Moderated expert discussion
13:45 – 14:00 Q&A, summary of key takeaways, next steps
Participants will be able to submit questions during the webinar by using Zoom's "Q&A" feature.
You may also submit questions in advance by sending them to epi-win@who.int
