Vice President & Health Minister ORDERS Administrative Hearing on Alleged WHO Nuremberg Violations in COVID-19 Response

In a very significant development, the Vice President & Health Minister of Costa Rica has authorized an administrative hearing to address long standing disputes between the World Health Organization (WHO), the State, and Interest of Justice, a non profit international civil society organization. This hearing comes after WHO's internal oversight body referred multiple claims of serious misconduct & Nuremberg Code violations to "national authorities."

The hearing will investigate allegations made by Interest of Justice from 2021 to present, including claims of crimes against humanity and breaches of duty related to the WHO's COVID-19 pandemic response. Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Vice President of Pfizer, and other top experts such as Sasha Latypova and Dr. Janci Lindsay will testify alongside Interest of Justice representatives.

If violations are substantiated, possible outcomes may include:

Potential violations of the Siracusa Principles and international law in WHO's Emergency Use Listing (EUL) authorizations

Appropriateness of PCR tests in declaring a pandemic or "case"

Justification for EUL waivers of informed consent & good manufacturing for vaccine administration

Scientific basis for WHO's pandemic declaration and ongoing emergency status

WHO's potential for monopolistic practices and tendencies, imbalance of power

Retroactive nullification of the WHO's covid emergency declaration

Reinforce Nuremberg Code ethics for countermeasures

Nullification of WHO's EUL authorizations for COVID-19 tests and vaccines

Removal of EUL-authorized products from the global market

Re-evaluation of the legal basis for pandemic measures worldwide

The country may prohibit WHO from Costa Rica as a monopoly

"This hearing represents a critical step in addressing serious allegations that have been raised repeatedly since 2021," said Dustin Bryce, a spokesperson for Interest of Justice. "We welcome the opportunity to present our evidence and seek accountability for potential breaches of international law and medical ethics."

The administrative hearing to settle disputes that WHO refuses to settle is set to commence November 11, 2024, may last weeks or longer, and is expected to have significant implications for global health governance and future pandemic responses. Additional details will be provided as they become available.

