In a very significant development, the Vice President & Health Minister of Costa Rica has authorized an administrative hearing to address long standing disputes between the World Health Organization (WHO), the State, and Interest of Justice, a non profit international civil society organization. This hearing comes after WHO's internal oversight body referred multiple claims of serious misconduct & Nuremberg Code violations to "national authorities."
The hearing will investigate allegations made by Interest of Justice from 2021 to present, including claims of crimes against humanity and breaches of duty related to the WHO's COVID-19 pandemic response. Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Vice President of Pfizer, and other top experts such as Sasha Latypova and Dr. Janci Lindsay will testify alongside Interest of Justice representatives.
Potential violations of the Siracusa Principles and international law in WHO's Emergency Use Listing (EUL) authorizations
Appropriateness of PCR tests in declaring a pandemic or "case"
Justification for EUL waivers of informed consent & good manufacturing for vaccine administration
Scientific basis for WHO's pandemic declaration and ongoing emergency status
WHO's potential for monopolistic practices and tendencies, imbalance of power
Retroactive nullification of the WHO's covid emergency declaration
Reinforce Nuremberg Code ethics for countermeasures
Nullification of WHO's EUL authorizations for COVID-19 tests and vaccines
Removal of EUL-authorized products from the global market
Re-evaluation of the legal basis for pandemic measures worldwide
The country may prohibit WHO from Costa Rica as a monopoly
"This hearing represents a critical step in addressing serious allegations that have been raised repeatedly since 2021," said Dustin Bryce, a spokesperson for Interest of Justice. "We welcome the opportunity to present our evidence and seek accountability for potential breaches of international law and medical ethics."
The administrative hearing to settle disputes that WHO refuses to settle is set to commence November 11, 2024, may last weeks or longer, and is expected to have significant implications for global health governance and future pandemic responses. Additional details will be provided as they become available.
Public Notice: This hearing is literally the ONLY legally appropriate mechanism on Earth to force the delisting of the WHO Authorized EUL PCR and Vaccine off the global market and it could also force countries to EXIT the WHO.
This is our chance to stop the WHO's Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for PCR tests and vaccines, halt unethical medical experimentation, and protect human dignity worldwide. If we succeed, this hearing could set a global precedent, changing how health governance is managed in the future across the globe.
If you want your country to EXIT WHO & eventually UN, there is NO better way than supporting these claims against WHO for defrauding the Member States that has FINALLY been ORDERED to go to a settlement hearing to settle IOJ vs WHO et al.
