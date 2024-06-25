Supreme Court Judges Just Ruled & Sent IHR Amendments To Different Court To NULLIFY - BOOM! We are in process!

They Said We DO Have A COURT TO ENFORCE IHR 55(2) Violation, but it’s not a Constitutional right violation, so they cannot take the case.

On the very same day, Friday June 21, 2024, in the same court, the President of Costa Rica Rodrigo Chaves and 22 Legislators constitutional case to review a new proposed law was also rejected and sent to a different court, so we were in good company on Friday when the court declared our cases inadmissible because other courts were more competent to hear our claims. Even the President and 22 Legislators had to pack up their case to go elsewhere, so we are all now on the right path to the right courts. It’s time to file in the right court to NULLIFY the IHR Amendments. Off to the races!

From Fridays ruling about IHR amendments (ruling was received today Mon June 25):

The Judges noted that Plaintiffs Interest of Justice maintain that: “we sent many letters from 2022 until today about these amendments to the IHR without response and since January 27, 2024 we sent many letters demanding a dispute over adoption in WHA77. We could not resolve our dispute because the WHO and the Member States are inactive and do not respond.”

From the Constitutional Chamber:

II. INADMISSIBILITY OF THE APPEAL. The purpose of the resource protection is to provide timely protection against infringements or threats to the rights and fundamental freedoms, not to serve as a generic instrument to guarantee the principle of constitutional supremacy or the principle of legality, for means of which it is possible to take action against any other type of losses constitutional or legal.

So here the court is saying we filed it as an Amparo for protection, which won’t work because they can’t see the exact constitutional right being violated to protect, and the Judges note that if it’s against WHO it cannot be filed as an Amparo (which is to protect a right and only goes against Costa Rican officials).

Bad translation below - but you get the point:

The rights we invoked were not considered constitutional rights, and thats OK. It's still illegal and the court gave us a tip and said to take a different action "for which it is possible to take action against any losses constitutional or legal". So there you have it. According to all 7 top judges "It IS POSSIBLE TO TAKE ACTION" for losses due to the IHR Amendments ILLEGALITY, but just not possible to take action how we filed it as an Amparo.

The judges are saying we could re-try it as as an “Action of Unconstitutionality” (a generic instrument to guarantee the principle of constitutional supremacy ) in their court or We can also re-try to file it as a generic instrument to guarantee the principle of LEGALITY (thats the best shot in our opinion and most obviously correct). This is a CIVIL case, not likely Constitutional. Thats fine - the court ruled really fast, so thankfully we can now quickly get into the proper venue and actually nullify the IHR Amendments (thus saving humanity).

In the CIVIL court we can indeed file against WHO & IHR amendments, that is apparently the proper court for this important case.

Why is this SO DAMN IMPORTANT to us?

Because the IHR Amendments would take the horrible US, UK and other waivers of informed consent and waivers of human rights protections for research and insanely make it a new GLOBAL norm for gene and cell therapies while still experimental. Thats our biggest issue and enough to raise hell about without needing to dissect the whole package. We simply cannot allow this package to be agreed upon and implemented.

Not on our watch. HELL no.

If the IHR Amendments are allowed to be agreed upon by your country, and most countries in about 1 year, it would globally waive Nuremberg Code protections, which are law in some countries. They countries terrifyingly ALL want to agree and accept the whole package.

see official WHO statement:

A package of amendments to the IHR was agreed by Member States through the work of a Drafting Group, from 29 May through 1 June 2024, established by Committee A of the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly. On 1 June 2024, the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly, through a resolution, adopted the package of amendments to the IHR.

The IHR amendments would make countries research protections statutes inferior to the IHR and thus the new IHR Amendments will effectively supersede the local legislation with legalized mandated experiments under the new IHR Amendments whenever a “state of exception” is invoked. That would be horrible!

Shouldn’t we ACT IMMEDIATELY to say, “NO, we refuse to let you Mengele’s run global health this way”! We can only make change to nullify the IHR amendments by SUING in a real court, using real law, so lets sue and crush the WHO and Member States evil IHR amendment pie in the sky dreams, which are a nightmare to us all!

Its really, really dangerous if not nullified.

The hardest remedy is arguing WHY each amendment sucks. No one has time for that.

The easiest solution in court is to nullify them all right off the bat because the WHO and Member States flat out broke mandatory rules of procedure by violating rule 55(2).

The ALL broke the rules by not having the text of the amendments 4 months early, so the June 1, 2024 adopted package of IHR amendments is null. This is not up for debate.

We can and will get them nullified. It is true, the WHO will just come back to redo them right the next year, but let’s be real, nullification is the only plan that will buy us the necessary time to stop any new IHR amendments we don’t like by using other legal and diplomatic ways. We must get this done.

It’s our ONLY chance at surviving this attack. It requires this lawsuit to be effective.

To be effective we need your support! Please share far and wide and sign up for a paid monthly subscription or donation to support this legal work monthly until we win.

This is critical as a Sue the WHO Initiative mission: Stop IHR Amendments in court for violating rules!

Civil Court will be the proper court (and even they may send it to International Court). We talked to our Attorney who will help us get the case perfect for humanity to win.

Our Attorney is a master at these courts procedures and we are so grateful he will help us since, to be honest, we are LATE on his monthly payment for the Nuremberg Code case with Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Janci Lindsay, and other top experts soon to be refiled after many months of HARD tedious work. In that non vaccine toxic injections case to Stop Covid Vaccines Now we know how to stop the WHO authorized emergency use listing (EUL) shots GLOBALLY and intend to win. These cases are our babies, we work on them daily for almost 4 years now and really want to win them in order to stop what we view as serious crimes against humanity by weaponization of global public health.

We work so hard with so many legal deadlines that fundraising is very difficult on us.

Any monthly help is VERY appreciated to help us pay the Attorney team to continue to help us with nullifying the shots globally and to nullify the dangerous IHR amendments that would waive Nuremberg Code protections and could mandate gene and cell experimentation!

STOP IHR amendments! Let’s Go to CIVIL court! We need your help to file in CIVIL court!

Taking care of business. The real work MUST get done!

Sue the WHO - it’s the right thing to do.

Nullification of Amendments Is Owed By Law For WHO & Member States Violating Rules Of Procedure IHR 55(2)

PS: TWO cases against WHO are still pending in the Constitutional Chamber and those are so interesting (and NOT sent elsewhere) that we will return shortly to explain them in detail.

Those two cases did show injuries to our rights by WHO Staff DG Tedros and Chief Scientist Jeremy Farrar, and interestingly those cases were already sent to National Authorities by WHO Internal Oversight themselves.

WHO and their Staff are not allowed to hurt us. We need to stand up for ourselves!

Stay tuned, soon there will be another exciting episode of Sue the WHO Initiative!

IHR is treated as a higher treaty when invoked in an emergency due to Article 43 mandating the WHO guidance - with no warrantee - as a source of information States “shall” use to decide their own technical measures, despite Article 3 insisting Legislators have sovereign lawmaking powers over health policy - Do we WANT this???? Its Mengele’s wet dream.

