Constitutional Chamber of Costa Rica Rules How To Stop Illegal IHR Amendments; The IHR Amendments Would Waive Nuremberg Code For Cell & Gene Therapy & Must Be Nullified! Top Judges Explain How To Win!
Are you STILL listening to those liars insisting you cant sue the WHO or prevent the IHR Amendments violating procedure? We know 10 Attorneys who claim to be against IHR, but won't sue the WHO! Why?
Supreme Court Judges Just Ruled & Sent IHR Amendments To Different Court To NULLIFY - BOOM! We are in process!
They Said We DO Have A COURT TO ENFORCE IHR 55(2) Violation, but it’s not a Constitutional right violation, so they cannot take the case.
On the very same day, Friday June 21, 2024, in the same court, the President of Costa Rica Rodrigo Chaves and 22 Legislators constitutional case to review a new proposed law was also rejected and sent to a different court, so we were in good company on Friday when the court declared our cases inadmissible because other courts were more competent to hear our claims. Even the President and 22 Legislators had to pack up their case to go elsewhere, so we are all now on the right path to the right courts. It’s time to file in the right court to NULLIFY the IHR Amendments. Off to the races!
Sue the WHO Legal Initiative (Idiot's Guide to EXIT the WHO) is a reader-supported publication. Paid subscribers are the force behind REAL LAWSUITS BEING FILED & paying our bills to Sue the WHO! We have 16 cherished paid subscribers to support ALL OUR WORK! If you can pay monthly, please help the cause - we NEED STEADY HELP!
From Fridays ruling about IHR amendments (ruling was received today Mon June 25):
The Judges noted that Plaintiffs Interest of Justice maintain that: “we sent many letters from 2022 until today about these amendments to the IHR without response and since January 27, 2024 we sent many letters demanding a dispute over adoption in WHA77. We could not resolve our dispute because the WHO and the Member States are inactive and do not respond.”
From the Constitutional Chamber:
II. INADMISSIBILITY OF THE APPEAL. The purpose of the resource protection is to provide timely protection against infringements or threats to the rights and fundamental freedoms, not to serve as a generic instrument to guarantee the principle of constitutional supremacy or the principle of legality, for means of which it is possible to take action against any other type of losses constitutional or legal.
So here the court is saying we filed it as an Amparo for protection, which won’t work because they can’t see the exact constitutional right being violated to protect, and the Judges note that if it’s against WHO it cannot be filed as an Amparo (which is to protect a right and only goes against Costa Rican officials).
Bad translation below - but you get the point:
The rights we invoked were not considered constitutional rights, and thats OK.
It’s still illegal and the court gave us a tip and said to take a different action “for which it is possible to take action against any losses constitutional or legal”.
So there you have it. According to all 7 top judges “It IS POSSIBLE TO TAKE ACTION” for losses due to the IHR Amendments ILLEGALITY, but just not possible to take action how we filed it as an Amparo.
The judges are saying we could re-try it as as an “Action of Unconstitutionality” (a generic instrument to guarantee the principle of constitutional supremacy ) in their court
or
We can also re-try to file it as a generic instrument to guarantee the principle of LEGALITY (thats the best shot in our opinion and most obviously correct). This is a CIVIL case, not likely Constitutional. Thats fine - the court ruled really fast, so thankfully we can now quickly get into the proper venue and actually nullify the IHR Amendments (thus saving humanity).
In the CIVIL court we can indeed file against WHO & IHR amendments, that is apparently the proper court for this important case.
Why is this SO DAMN IMPORTANT to us?
Because the IHR Amendments would take the horrible US, UK and other waivers of informed consent and waivers of human rights protections for research and insanely make it a new GLOBAL norm for gene and cell therapies while still experimental. Thats our biggest issue and enough to raise hell about without needing to dissect the whole package. We simply cannot allow this package to be agreed upon and implemented.
Not on our watch. HELL no.
If the IHR Amendments are allowed to be agreed upon by your country, and most countries in about 1 year, it would globally waive Nuremberg Code protections, which are law in some countries. They countries terrifyingly ALL want to agree and accept the whole package.
see official WHO statement:
A package of amendments to the IHR was agreed by Member States through the work of a Drafting Group, from 29 May through 1 June 2024, established by Committee A of the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly. On 1 June 2024, the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly, through a resolution, adopted the package of amendments to the IHR.
The IHR amendments would make countries research protections statutes inferior to the IHR and thus the new IHR Amendments will effectively supersede the local legislation with legalized mandated experiments under the new IHR Amendments whenever a “state of exception” is invoked. That would be horrible!
Shouldn’t we ACT IMMEDIATELY to say, “NO, we refuse to let you Mengele’s run global health this way”! We can only make change to nullify the IHR amendments by SUING in a real court, using real law, so lets sue and crush the WHO and Member States evil IHR amendment pie in the sky dreams, which are a nightmare to us all!
Its really, really dangerous if not nullified.
The hardest remedy is arguing WHY each amendment sucks. No one has time for that.
The easiest solution in court is to nullify them all right off the bat because the WHO and Member States flat out broke mandatory rules of procedure by violating rule 55(2).
The ALL broke the rules by not having the text of the amendments 4 months early, so the June 1, 2024 adopted package of IHR amendments is null. This is not up for debate.
We can and will get them nullified. It is true, the WHO will just come back to redo them right the next year, but let’s be real, nullification is the only plan that will buy us the necessary time to stop any new IHR amendments we don’t like by using other legal and diplomatic ways. We must get this done.
It’s our ONLY chance at surviving this attack. It requires this lawsuit to be effective.
To be effective we need your support! Please share far and wide and sign up for a paid monthly subscription or donation to support this legal work monthly until we win.
This is critical as a Sue the WHO Initiative mission: Stop IHR Amendments in court for violating rules!
Civil Court will be the proper court (and even they may send it to International Court). We talked to our Attorney who will help us get the case perfect for humanity to win.
Our Attorney is a master at these courts procedures and we are so grateful he will help us since, to be honest, we are LATE on his monthly payment for the Nuremberg Code case with Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Janci Lindsay, and other top experts soon to be refiled after many months of HARD tedious work. In that non vaccine toxic injections case to Stop Covid Vaccines Now we know how to stop the WHO authorized emergency use listing (EUL) shots GLOBALLY and intend to win. These cases are our babies, we work on them daily for almost 4 years now and really want to win them in order to stop what we view as serious crimes against humanity by weaponization of global public health.
We work so hard with so many legal deadlines that fundraising is very difficult on us.
Any monthly help is VERY appreciated to help us pay the Attorney team to continue to help us with nullifying the shots globally and to nullify the dangerous IHR amendments that would waive Nuremberg Code protections and could mandate gene and cell experimentation!
STOP IHR amendments! Let’s Go to CIVIL court! We need your help to file in CIVIL court!
Taking care of business. The real work MUST get done!
Sue the WHO - it’s the right thing to do.
Nullification of Amendments Is Owed By Law For WHO & Member States Violating Rules Of Procedure IHR 55(2)
PS: TWO cases against WHO are still pending in the Constitutional Chamber and those are so interesting (and NOT sent elsewhere) that we will return shortly to explain them in detail.
Those two cases did show injuries to our rights by WHO Staff DG Tedros and Chief Scientist Jeremy Farrar, and interestingly those cases were already sent to National Authorities by WHO Internal Oversight themselves.
WHO and their Staff are not allowed to hurt us. We need to stand up for ourselves!
Stay tuned, soon there will be another exciting episode of Sue the WHO Initiative!
Sue the WHO Legal Initiative (Idiot's Guide to EXIT the WHO) is a reader-supported publication. Paid subscribers are the force behind REAL LAWSUITS BEING FILED & paying our bills to Sue the WHO! We have only 16 cherished paid subscribers to support ALL OUR WORK! If you can pay monthly, please help the cause - we NEED STEADY HELP!
IHR is treated as a higher treaty when invoked in an emergency due to Article 43 mandating the WHO guidance - with no warrantee - as a source of information States “shall” use to decide their own technical measures, despite Article 3 insisting Legislators have sovereign lawmaking powers over health policy - Do we WANT this???? Its Mengele’s wet dream.
KEEP FIGHTING! Can't say this often enough! The WHO/UN/WEF are totally criminal entities that must be litigated and dismantled off the face of the earth and its upper level employees tried and jailed. Nothing THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION does has any legitimacy.
EQUITY is Orwellian doublespeak for equal ENSLAVEMENT of us proles under the technocratic parasitical malevolent rule by control freak, power-mad psychos. The word EQUITY makes my blood boil whenever I hear it now that I understand its true meaning.
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
The world needs a lot more rejections of the WHO's nefarious schemes.
So much admiration for James Roguski, may 2024 see the fruition of their indefatigable efforts and the defeat and dismantling (jailing?) of these noxious power-mad money-grubbers!
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
'The WHO is a criminal organization that must be disbanded and prosecuted along with its individual members and member organizations to the full extent of the law.
There can be no negotiating with it or explaining to it beyond what is necessary to remove any records, assets, power, or immunities it has, and to pursue such criminal charges.'
Thanks to James Roguski for constantly reminding us about the insidious wickedness threatening us all, embodied in DEMENTED DOCUMENTS DEPLOYED by crooks and liars!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant parasites are perpetrating!
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL!
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
May the WHO and all its affiliate parasite scum be made to vanish from the face of the earth!
SCREW THE WHO AND THE HORSE THEY RODE IN ON! They can stick their damned treaties, slave passports and IHR where the sun don't shine and if you follow the 'Early Treatment Protocols' and get plenty of regular exercise, which I do, you will never get sick!
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
Kudos also to Interest of Justice's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
Supporting this excellent post with a statement and useful links. RejectDigitalEnslavement.com
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA! climateviewer.com
Migrant/Entrant Invasion/Infrastructure Attacks - all part of the destructive plot to achieve total slavery!
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
https://virustruth.net
https://wrenchinthegears.com
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com
https://pandemicfacts.info
https://wearehumanwearefree.org/7-days-campaign/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/covid-19-roadmap-12-step-plan-to-create-a-totalitarian-new-world-order-were-on-number-8-headed-towards-number-9/
https://questioningcovid.com
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1581-james-corbett-breaks-down-the-great-reset/
http://www.stopcp.com/GlobalResetPSYOP/GlobalResetPSYOPMindMap.html
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/09/04/breaking-major-investigative-report-by-association-of-french-reserve-army-officers-finds-covid-19-pandemic-to-have-a-hidden-agenda-for-global-totalitarianism-nanotech-chipping-of-all-5g-irradia/
Pam Popper: https://makeamericansfreeagain.com
Del Bigtree: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/highwire
https://www.technocracy.news
Naomi Wolf: https://dailyclout.io
www.nojabforme.info
https://www.globalresearch.ca/we-must-awaken-from-corona-coma-reject-great-reset-robotic-technocracy-assert-common-humanity/5745213