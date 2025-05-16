URGENT IHR NULLITY INJUNCTION TO REJECT IHR AMENDMENTS AT WHA JUST FILED BY INTEREST OF JUSTICE

We got a letter from the VP and Health Minister of Costa Rica this morning 5-15-25 insisting the countries can use the WHO “consensus” procedure to usher in IHR Amendments.

We STRONGLY disagree. So much so we sued.

The countries CANNOT get together and agree to violate international norms.

We will return with MUCH more info and an explainer on the docs for anyone else who may want to take bold last minute actions!

In the post below you can find the BEST TACTIC EVER that we will use - yes, the WEF tactic of “USE TIME AND SPEED TO ONES OWN ADVANTAGE”.

With WHA week and the votes for the treaty and IHR Amendments coming into force if not rejected it’s a BIG week and we can justify pushing our leaders due to the rush and urgency.

It’s how we got Costa Rica to reject the treaty last WHA. Last minute freak out.

Lets NULLIFY THE DAMN IHR AMENDMENTS.

WE HAVE THE LEGAL REASONS WHY ITS NOT LEGAL AND WILL RETURN WITH THE FULL LAWSUIT AND EXPLAINER.

FOR NOW WE ARE SOOOO TIRED - BUT THE LAWSUIT GOT FILED AND WE ARE PROUD AND HSAPPY TO HELP - GOTTA REST AND GET BACK TO THE FIGHT TOMORROW

- LOVE IoJ - Sue the WHO Initiative

If you find our work and PERSISTENCE of value PLEASE HELP THE CAUSE and support - we literally cannot continue this critical time consuming legal work to stop WHO overreach without your support to pay the bills while we do this deep work for humanity!

Donate To Sue The WHO

If you haven't signed the Notice and Demand already, please take the opportunity to do so. We sent the signatures to the decision makers and will keep updating the WHO on all the signatories as we progress, until they're stopped!

