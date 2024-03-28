The Great Reset of Rule Of Law Begins

Louisiana Flag says Union, Justice, Confidence!

Louisiana's senate wisely and heroically unanimously voted to pass a bill that will ban any rules and mandates from the World Health Organization, the World Economic Forum and the UN from being enforced in the state from August 1st on.

Let this be a lesson that WHO and their cronies in WEF are not the bosses of free States and peoples. We can fix this mess but will need to be very active.

IOJ has been very busy drafting a detailed and formidable legal plan that will help the world achieve this outcome globally, not just in Louisiana.

Let's take a look at the text in the bill that was just passed in Louisiana.

"The World Health Organization, United Nations and the World Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction or power within the state of Louisiana. No rule, regulation, fee, tax, policy or mandate of any kind of the World Health Organization, United Nations and the World Economic Forum shall be enforced or implemented by the state of Lousiana or any agency, department, board, commission, political subdivision, governmental entity of the state, parish, municipality, or any other political entity".

So there we have it.

Louisiana is on board and soon we can all take these type of legal actions to convince other States and Countries to prohibit WHO influence!

EXIT the WHO it’s the right thing to do!

This should mean that they are rejecting the UN Agenda 2030 scheme with novel vaccine, climate change obligations and misinformation programs currently being financed by States to censor and experiment on their own Citizens using terror and fear tactics to nudge them into WHO authorized covid [non]vaccine experiments known to cause harm.

The IHR amendments and WHO pandemic treaty that is being worked on right now also won't have any power in the state if adopted in 60 days from today at the WHA77 May 27-June 1, 2024.

Go Louisiana. Thank you for setting the stage and showing the way for the rest of the free world! Pessimists are going to have to realize WHO is not God and we are not powerless!

SLS 24RS-223 ORIGINAL 2024 Regular Session

SENATE BILL NO. 133

BY SENATORS PRESSLY AND HODGES AND REPRESENTATIVE EDMONSTON

PUBLIC HEALTH. Provides relative to certain international organizations. (8/1/24)

AN ACT To enact R.S. 49:24, relative to certain international organizations; to disallow the exercise of jurisdiction by certain international organizations; to prevent the use of communications from certain international organizations as a basis for action in the state of Louisiana; and to provide for related matters.

Be it enacted by the Legislature of Louisiana: Section 1. R.S. 49:24 is hereby enacted to read as follows:

§24. Jurisdiction of certain international organizations

The World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction or power within the state of Louisiana. No rule, regulation, fee, tax, policy, or mandate of any kind of the World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall be enforced or implemented by the state of Louisiana or any agency, department, board, commission, political subdivision, governmental entity of the state, parish, municipality, or any other political entity.

SB NO. 133 SLS 24RS-223 ORIGINAL The original instrument and the following digest, which constitutes no part of the legislative instrument, were prepared by Amanda Trapp.

SB 133 Original

2024 Regular Session

Proposed law provides that the World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction or power within the state of Louisiana.

Proposed law further provides that no rule, regulation, fee, tax policy, or mandate of any kind of the World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall be enforced or implemented by the state of Louisiana or any agency, department, board, commission, political subdivision, governmental entity of the state, parish, municipality, or any other political entity.

Effective August 1, 2024. (Adds R.S. 49:24)

Source of article: PETER IMANUELSEN

