Final IHR Amendment Vote RIGHT NOW June 1! |Stop Global Premature Celebrations About WHO! | The WHO Threat At WHA77 is STILL Moving Forward | We Have Not Won All Necessary Battles In WHA77 Yet! ACT!
A revised version of the proposed amendments has been made available.
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_ACONF14-en.pdf
Please give your close attention to the following:
Article 1
Article 4
Article 12
Article 13
Article 24
Article 27
Article 31 (existing)
Article 35
Article 44
Article 54bis
Annex 1
Annex 4
Annex 6
IHR Amendments Vote Delayed, But Today Is The Day - ACT NOW June 1
WE HAVE ABOUT AN HOUR OR SO - CALLING ON YOU TO ACT NOW
The WHO, CDC and HHS have opened our notice of claim OVER AND OVER AND OVER the past few days, so we KNOW it’s freaking them out
- so let’s FREAK out the WHO Staff EVEN MORE with a last hour or two FLOOD of emails AS THEY ARE BUILDING THEIR LAST RECORD TO DECIDE OUR FATE IN THE IHR AMENDMENTS - Many proposed amendments fell off, but MANY are being decided this HOUR!!!
The WHO & Member States meet NOW (10am Pacific time where we are) to vote on this, so REMIND THEM IT’S ILLEGAL RIGHT NOW:
WHO IHR Amendments postponed until a 1 hour meeting JUNE 1 TO DECIDE IN FINAL HOURS WHA77!
Original Schedule for June 1, 2024, at WHA77
The original schedule for June 1, 2024, at the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly (WHA77) included the following:
09:00: Eighth Plenary meeting (Building E Room XIX)
Item 8: Reports of the main committees
Item 9: Closure of the Health Assembly
Finalization of resolutions/decisions and reports
New Schedule for June 1, 2024
The new schedule for June 1, 2024, was updated to include the postponed discussions on the International Health Regulations (IHR) amendments. The revised schedule is as follows:
09:00: Committee A (Building E Room XVII)
Item 13.3: Consideration of the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005)
Item 13.4: Pandemic Agreement
14:30: Continuation of Committee A session if required (Building E Room XVII)
Further discussions on IHR amendments and the Pandemic Agreement if not concluded in the morning session
16:00: Final closing ceremony and official end of WHA77 (Building E Room XIX)
FINAL DECISION TODAY AFTER 1 HOUR DELIBERATION!!! SPEAK UP NOW!
Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly IHR Pres Speaks with INB chief
I would like to invite the two co chairs of the drafting group on the sub items 13.3 and 13.4. To briefly update the Committee on the progress. Mr. Bloomfield, you have the floor, please.
Dr. Ashley Bloomfield WHO WGIHR:
Well, good evening, colleagues. Thank you very much, Mr. Chair. I can report that our work on the amendments to the International Health Regulations is progressing at good speed. And with great intent. We've had two days already of negotiations, we worked till 9pm On Wednesday, and then till 10pm Last night. And we started again this afternoon. And we are on track for finalizing the package which we will bring to the committee for adoption. We still have some work to finish. And we're as you will imagine, because it's towards the end of the process. It's the final few tricky issues. But there is enormous hard work going on great goodwill and great progress been made. And we're celebrating every every game we make. So I think I can be confident that we will finish our work and have a package ready to bring to the committee tomorrow. We'll work tonight until we need to finish and then finalize our resolution either tonight or tomorrow morning. But either way, we're on track. Thank you, Mr. Chair.
Precious Co-Chair of INB:
Thank you, Chair excellencies. Colleagues, the meeting this morning. Pay special attention to discussing the extension because that was the main brief. And I'm pleased to say that at least it is text there per screen. But we have to present this as a formal resolution. And tomorrow morning we will spend an hour discussing operative paragraphs and two other three other remaining paragraphs. But I think the main one that is intended to respond to the brief was a creature this morning and we'll present it formally as a resolution. Tomorrow after we've met we would have met for an hour we will come back and formally present this to the committee. Thank you.
Thank you and it is very heartening to listen to the updates from both the co chair and let's hope that we get your final report tomorrow June 1. WHO - May 31, 2014
OK Folks tomorrow is here - they are making the final decisions for us…
I do not have much faith in any Western (Globalist) Government. But it does not really matter for me.
I will Never Comply with any WHO directives or regulations If the "Paycheck Nazis" of the Canadian Government try to enforce these directives upon me, I will act accordingly. The "Just following orders" and financial needs for salaries and pensions, do not excuse the Moral Failures of these "Enforcers"!
Hi IoJ I've forwarded and actioned everything you sent to me. Look the problem is the globalists pander to our leaders and delegates, lots of 9 course dinners and fineries, they control them. The ivory tower syndrome the powers-that-shouldn't-be don't see or want to hear what the ppl want. We have to do like a few US states are doing which is reject them at State level, community level. We have to keep up the pressure with govt leaders as a collective and keep working at executive, judiciary and legislative level. We need ppl pushing back at each level I'm so pleased our Aligned Council of Australia exists. Already 1.7 mil onboard. That's the kind of pressure they can't ignore. Leaders that ell out so readily will be duly noted.