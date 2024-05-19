JOIN IOJ: Sue the WHO Initiative

We will be hosting a 'calm down and Sue the WHO' webinar. Join us and lets take this WHA77 thing REALLY SERIOUSLY. We MUST take some REAL SERIOUS LEGAL ACTIONS THAT NO ONE ON EARTH IS DOING!!! Mengele mafia must go!

STRATEGY GO TIME

Rule #1 to win:

No offense but PLEASE STOP it with the absurd argument that WHO is trying to usurp our countries sovereignty. Thats the worst argument!

In reality, our countries are lazy and not taking personal responsibility and instead hiring a crappy health oversight contractor.

We COMPLETELY see why many people think that its all WHO’s fault and the treaty and IHR amendments would affect Member State countries sovereignty, but its not a strong argument legally, or even factually, so if you want to beat them on your home turf, trust us - we will teach you MUCH STRONGER legal issues to press upon which can help you to actually force your State to EXIT the WHO by proving its in the public interest.

If you want to learn how to take down the WHO, then you must learn the absolute and most viable arguments that have a real shot at beating them. Usurpation of WHO Member States sovereignty is NOT it!

In fact, that is the only argument PUBLICLY and UBIQUITOUSLY called misinformation by all governments and WHO, which is ACTUALLY misinformation! The video below cites 2 articles in the pandemic treaty that the governments and the WHO are using against activists, which they claim proves the WHO cannot usurp sovereignty.

If you were a sovereign country would you listen to activists telling you that you are powerless to another sovereign power? No. You would exercise your sovereign power to make the deal that you think is in your countries best interest.

Hint: The video below is very clear example of why the argument about sovereignty is our LEAST EFFECTIVE argument that will NEVER win in court, or before WHA77 in just over a week.

Watch to see why handing over State Sovereignty is NOT a good argument to EXIT WHO! States are EXERCISING sovereign power in these negotiations!

Don’t shoot the messenger!

Join the weekly Webinars:

Dear ‘Sue the WHO Initiative’ readers, please feel free to meet us Sunday May 26, 2024 | 5pm PST, 8pm EST.

IOJ expects to talk with you all for about an hour, or maybe longer and we will reveal the details about our legal cases currently being filed against WHO and UN programs.

We will also reveal the most serious legal and ethical issues that IOJ is concerned about, taking place during WHA77 negotiations.

Join IOJ next Sunday, just before WHA77, because we will share critical information which will make you much more informed and effective in the fight against the WHO power grab (and Member State power give away)!

The WHO is doomed. Why?

Well, because you are all about to learn how to CRUSH them in your own countries.

How? By realizing this is The Great Reset of Rule Of Law and you are a big part of it!

Learn to WIN, not SPIN! No offense, but please stop the sovereignty argument. It will never win and completely discredits our movement. IOJ will teach you much, much better arguments that no one is really mentioning, legal arguments that can’t fail.

Join Webinar on Sunday May 26, 2024 8pm EST

Meet us at 8pm EST Sunday, May 26, 2024 - tell everyone you know that may care, to make sure to sign up & watch it to take real action!

Join here: https://riverside.fm/studio/sue-the-w-h-o--2024-wha77

IOJ will also be meeting with ‘Sue the WHO Initiative’ readers immediately after WHA77, June 2, 2024, in order to commence global actions with you all, based on the end results of the countries meetings and agreements during WHA77 May 27- June 1, 2024.

We will meet up every week or two, most likely on Sundays, but the day may change, until you are all competent to take legal action against WHO that can make a real difference.

IOJ’s legal actions against WHO are commencing and will begin to be posted here, stay tuned!

