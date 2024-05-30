Should Be Viral - How to Stop The WHO | GPW14 Risk Report Sent To Countries | Huge Step Just Taken Towards Actually Suing The WHO & STOPPING IHR Amendments | MANDATE THE STATE!
Wow - IOJ is ACTUALLY doing what the lawyers say to do, but they WON'T DO, invoking international law of RESPONSIBILITY and the WHO Rules that force the DG to settle all disputes by this MANDATE LAW!
Time is tight - Please help share this LAST WHA77 IOJ legal notice to WHO and Delegates voting away our futures in the IHR Amendments, GPW14 funding frenzy and more!
No other action is currently as important in the fight to sue the WHO & EXIT!
Looks like they are voting to adopt the IHR Amendments and to delay the treaty for only a year. We will need to take serious legal actions.
Inside the form to sign is IOJ’s Letter outlining the Risk of GPW14 that IOJ sent to the Delegates yesterday and today. We also posted it on IOJ this morning and it’s already up to 175 letters. BELIEVE us, they are not ignoring this, regardless of the vote it is critical for our right to sue the WHO and hold Member Sates to account.
If you agree, sign and send it to WHO and the delegates before the final votes on IHR Amendments, postponing the treaty and GPW14 (the $$$ grab).
Thanks team! We are awaiting a few hearings on this matter and will soon be demanding to get ALL STATES TOGETHER FOR A GLOBAL HEARING - It’s actually the law they are MANDATED TO RESOLVE OUR ISSUES:
WHO mRNA experiments and shady platform being financed by States
WHO infodemic misinformation censorship and persecution of groups
WHO climate scam Agenda 2030 is an unproven experiment that will limit rights
so much more…
The WHO “SHALL” settle all disputes as a matter of the RULES that Member States agreed to when financing WHO
Well Dear Member States (who are really the oversight of WHO), NOW WHAT?
The Member States surely must realize they will ALL be assisting the serious breach if they won’t hold WHO to account! Sign and share - NO action like this has EVER BEEN ATTEMPTED and it’s legally correct. Lets take all the steps needed to sue the WHO. It’s time to ACT before the funding frenzy is locked in in a couple days.
Thanks for signing and sharing -
The WHO DG, Chief Scientist, WHO delegates, HHS OGA in US and more are getting this letter
IOJ will be following up, even in court as necessary, so thank you for backing us up!
There’s a glitch on the form to sign, for myself at least?
Signed earlier so perhaps that’s why ?
I was unable to sign the Demand, the current settings would not allow me to fill-out the form in order to send the Demand. Thought I should let you all know.