Time is tight - Please help share this LAST WHA77 IOJ legal notice to WHO and Delegates voting away our futures in the IHR Amendments, GPW14 funding frenzy and more!

No other action is currently as important in the fight to sue the WHO & EXIT!

Looks like they are voting to adopt the IHR Amendments and to delay the treaty for only a year. We will need to take serious legal actions.

Inside the form to sign is IOJ’s Letter outlining the Risk of GPW14 that IOJ sent to the Delegates yesterday and today. We also posted it on IOJ this morning and it’s already up to 175 letters. BELIEVE us, they are not ignoring this, regardless of the vote it is critical for our right to sue the WHO and hold Member Sates to account.

If you agree, sign and send it to WHO and the delegates before the final votes on IHR Amendments, postponing the treaty and GPW14 (the $$$ grab).

Thanks team! We are awaiting a few hearings on this matter and will soon be demanding to get ALL STATES TOGETHER FOR A GLOBAL HEARING - It’s actually the law they are MANDATED TO RESOLVE OUR ISSUES:

WHO mRNA experiments and shady platform being financed by States

WHO infodemic misinformation censorship and persecution of groups

WHO climate scam Agenda 2030 is an unproven experiment that will limit rights

so much more…

The WHO “SHALL” settle all disputes as a matter of the RULES that Member States agreed to when financing WHO

Well Dear Member States (who are really the oversight of WHO), NOW WHAT?

The Member States surely must realize they will ALL be assisting the serious breach if they won’t hold WHO to account! Sign and share - NO action like this has EVER BEEN ATTEMPTED and it’s legally correct. Lets take all the steps needed to sue the WHO. It’s time to ACT before the funding frenzy is locked in in a couple days.

Thanks for signing and sharing -