Dear Sue The WHO readers! It’s time to pester the WHO member States and WHO again! There’s only a couple of weeks left before the last meeting to usher in the pandemic treaty. We don’t give up easily, so of course we made a formal demand which you can sign below! Please share far and wide!

If you are not signed up to Interest of Justice Substack, please sign up where we will guide you through this in great detail! Also, these videos will be only featured on IOJ Substack from here on! Sign Up!

FORMAL DEMAND TO HALT INSTITUTIONALIZED HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION THROUGH INTERNATIONAL TREATY

Sign The URGENT Demand NOW!

It is being sent in real time directly to the WHO, International Public Officials & working groups etc..

To the WHO’s Director-General’s Office, which is the highest leadership office within the organization, headed by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

To the Health for All Movement or another health-related initiative. The PPR Hub (HMP) was established by the WHO to coordinate pandemic preparedness and response efforts.

To the platform for the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB), which was created to negotiate a pandemic treaty for the WHO

In correspondence which coordinates and facilitates public hearings for the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) on pandemic prevention.

The WHO’s governing bodies, such as the World Health Assembly or the Executive Board, which meet to make decisions on global health policies.

WHO Geneva Secretariat - info@who.int

https://suethewho.org/stoppabs

FORMAL DEMAND TO HALT PATHOGEN ACCESS AND BENEFIT SHARING FRAMEWORK

TO: Member States of the World Health Organization and National Constitutional Authorities Worldwide

FROM: Citizens and Legal Stakeholders Defending Constitutional Governance and Human Rights

RE: Constitutional and International Law Objections to WHO Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing Framework

URGENT STATEMENT OF OPPOSITION

We, the undersigned citizens, submit this formal petition opposing the World Health Organization's Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing framework, scheduled for final negotiations September 15-19, 2025. This framework seeks to make systematic violations of constitutional governance and international law permanent through binding international treaty obligations.

The timing is critical. Recent events expose fundamental contradictions in current medical governance. On August 27, 2025, the United States Department of Health and Human Services withdrew mRNA product recommendations for healthy populations while maintaining identical interventions for vulnerable populations. This contradiction reveals that authorities understand these interventions cause harm while systematically misrepresenting their experimental nature to circumvent constitutional requirements for informed consent.

September 15-19, 2025 represents the final window to prevent these systematic violations from becoming permanently legal worldwide.

WHAT THE PABS FRAMEWORK ACTUALLY DOES

The PABS framework institutionalizes through binding international treaty the very experimental medical programs that are failing under constitutional scrutiny worldwide:

• Mandatory Corporate Contributions: Requires pharmaceutical manufacturers to contribute "20 percent of their production of medical countermeasures" to WHO during declared emergencies

• WHO Emergency Authority: Grants WHO officials unilateral authority to determine when "pathogen emergencies" justify mandatory contribution requirements, overriding national regulatory determinations

• Constitutional Override: Creates binding international obligations that prevent national authorities from protecting their citizens when they determine experimental interventions present unacceptable risks

The fundamental problem: When competent national authorities determine experimental medical interventions are unsafe (as the United States has for healthy populations), PABS treaty obligations would prevent such determinations from affecting global distribution, systematically undermining national sovereignty and constitutional governance.

WHY PABS VIOLATES ESTABLISHED LAW

Nuremberg Code Violations

Current experimental medical frameworks systematically violate international law through coordinated deception designed to circumvent informed consent requirements. Regulatory authorities characterize experimental gene therapy products as "vaccines" to avoid informing recipients of their participation in ongoing clinical investigations. Citizens were not told they were participating in clinical trials with unknown long-term effects, receiving experimental genetic modification technologies, or experiencing unprecedented mechanisms of cellular production of pathogenic proteins.

Institutional Incapacity

When confronted with judicial orders requiring evidence to support experimental medical programs, health authorities have systematically defaulted rather than providing evidence. In Costa Rica, neither health authorities nor the World Health Organization could provide safety evidence when subjected to constitutional due process requirements, resulting in complete administrative default extending beyond three months.

Treaty Formation Impossibilities

The Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties establishes that states cannot be bound by treaties violating internal constitutional law or procured through systematic deception. The systematic misrepresentation of experimental gene therapy interventions as traditional vaccines to circumvent informed consent requirements establishes fraud underlying proposed treaty formation.

DOCUMENTED EVIDENCE OF CONSTITUTIONAL FAILURES

Legal proceedings across multiple countries demonstrate a consistent pattern: regulatory authorities cannot defend experimental medical programs when subjected to constitutional due process requirements.

Diagnostic Fraud: The Corman-Drosten protocol underlying WHO's PCR diagnostic methodologies was published and accepted within 24 hours despite fundamental scientific flaws, including absence of proper validation. This expedited approval enabled global implementation of invalid testing protocols that created false justification for experimental medical interventions.

Systematic Informed Consent Violations: Documentary evidence reveals systematic withholding of information regarding the experimental nature of interventions, unknown biodistribution patterns, DNA contamination exceeding regulatory safety thresholds, and unprecedented cellular modification mechanisms.

WHO Institutional Defaults: When judicial proceedings required WHO officials to provide evidence supporting their authority, they defaulted rather than defending their position under legal scrutiny, demonstrating fundamental incapacity to create binding legal obligations regarding experimental medical interventions.

Lack of Transparency in Implementation: PABS operations will be conducted through private contracts between WHO and manufacturers that will not be subject to public scrutiny or stakeholder oversight, despite being funded through mandatory corporate contributions and affecting global health policy. This lack of transparency prevents democratic oversight of international agreements affecting national populations.

CONSTITUTIONAL DEMANDS FOR IMMEDIATE ACTION

Based on comprehensive evidence of constitutional violations and international law breaches, we demand immediate governmental action:

1. Immediate Suspension of PABS Negotiations pending constitutional compliance review and resolution of fundamental authority disputes currently under judicial review.

2. Implementation of Transparent Informed Consent Requirements meeting established international standards, including mandatory disclosure that current products are investigational with unknown long-term effects.

3. Judicial Review of Constitutional Questions raised by international health governance frameworks that systematically bypass national constitutional protections through emergency declarations and treaty obligations.

4. Protection of National Sovereignty through refusal to participate in international agreements that violate constitutional requirements for legitimate governmental authority and individual rights protection.

THE FUNDAMENTAL CHOICE BEFORE GOVERNMENTS

The PABS framework presents governments with a fundamental choice between constitutional governance operating through established legal processes that protect individual rights and national sovereignty, versus international bureaucratic authority that systematically circumvents such protections through treaty obligations designed to avoid constitutional accountability.

This choice determines whether emergency declarations can permanently suspend constitutional protections, whether experimental medical interventions can be conducted without informed consent, and whether international agreements can override national sovereignty through mechanisms specifically designed to circumvent legitimate governmental oversight.

LEGAL AUTHORITIES PREVENTING TREATY FORMATION

Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties: Articles 26, 46, 48, and 53 establish requirements for good faith performance, internal law compliance, fraud prevention, and fundamental international law norm protection that PABS systematically violates.

International Human Rights Obligations: International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights Article 7, Nuremberg Code, and Helsinki Declaration establish binding prohibitions on non-consensual medical experimentation that PABS would institutionalize.

WHO Constitutional Framework: WHO's own constitutional requirements for organizational independence are violated through systematic integration with private pharmaceutical companies, creating conflicts where commercial interests override public health considerations.

CONCLUSION AND FORMAL CITIZEN DEMAND

We respectfully submit that documented constitutional defects and international law violations underlying the PABS framework render its implementation legally impossible within constitutional governance systems and fundamentally incompatible with established international law principles governing legitimate governmental authority and human rights protection.

The September 15-19, 2025 PABS negotiations represent the final opportunity for constitutional enforcement before diplomatic consensus solidifies into binding international obligations that violate national sovereignty and individual rights protections.

Through this formal petition, we establish documented public opposition to permanent institutionalization of human experimentation through international treaty obligations, providing governmental officials with clear citizen mandate for constitutional compliance and principled resistance to international pressure for treaty participation.

We, the undersigned citizens, formally demand that our governments suspend participation in PABS negotiations and resist international treaty obligations that systematically violate established constitutional principles governing human experimentation, informed consent, and individual rights protection.

CITIZEN SIGNATURES AND FORMAL SUBMISSION

This petition represents citizen opposition to systematic violations of constitutional governance and international law. Citizens worldwide have the constitutional right to demand that their governments comply with established legal principles governing legitimate authority and human rights protection.

Submitted on behalf of citizens worldwide demanding constitutional compliance and resistance to international treaty obligations that violate fundamental human rights and national sovereignty protections.

Share

FUEL THE FIGHT

Your support is powerful - your donation is UNSTOPPABLE

WHERE YOUR DONATION GOES:

• Legal challenges to STOP the treaties

• Massive awareness campaigns

• Grassroots organizing nationwide

• Fighting for YOUR constitutional rights

Donate

Leave a comment