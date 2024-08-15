Sign To Protest W.H.O. Mpox PHEIC! - The W.H.O. Fake Pandemic Cartel Must Be Destroyed!
It's all about the WHO globally authorized EUL experimental and often deadly non vaccine peddling folks!
PCR pandemics and FAKES.
Don’t let them get away with it!
World Health Organization Director General Tedros announced on August 14, 2024 a “Potential Health Emergency of International Concern” or “PHEIC” in regards to a so called”Mpox'“ or “Monkey Pox” outbreak in Africa.
How dare you declare the emergency PHEIC , the people of the world demand WHO cease and desist immediately! Prove your science!
The PCR testing is not functional - Please see evidence at www.pcrfraud.com
The declaration of emergency not in good faith:
a. Does not conform to the Siracusa Principles 50-58 & 69b (no experimentation)
Article 50: On the termination of a derogation pursuant to Article 4 all rights and freedoms protected by the Covenant shall be restored in full. A review of the continuing consequences of derogation measures shall be made as soon as possible. Steps shall be taken to correct injustices and to compensate those who have suffered injustice during or in consequence of the derogation measures.
C. "Strictly Required by the Exigencies of the Situation"
51. The severity, duration, and geographic scope of any derogation measure shall be such only as are strictly necessary to deal with the threat to the life of the nation and are proportionate to its nature and extent.
52. The competent national authorities shall be under a duty to assess individually the necessity of any derogation measure taken or proposed to deal with the specific dangers posed by the emergency.
53. A measure is not strictly required by the exigencies of the situation where ordinary measures permissible under the specific limitations clauses of the Covenant would be adequate to deal with the threat to the life of the nation.
54. The principle of strict necessity shall be applied in an objective manner. Each measure shall be directed to an actual, clear, present, or imminent danger and may not be imposed merely because of an apprehension of potential danger.
55. The national constitution and laws governing states of emergency shall provide for prompt and periodic independent review by the legislature of the necessity for derogation measures.
56. Effective remedies shall be available to persons claiming that derogation measures affecting them are not strictly required by the exigencies of the situation
57. In determining whether derogation measures are strictly required by the exigencies of the situation the judgment of the national authorities cannot be accepted as conclusive.
D. Non-Derogable Rights
58. No state party shall, even in time of emergency threatening the life of the nation, derogate from the Covenant’s guarantees of the right to life; freedom from torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and from medical or scientific experimentation without free consent; freedom from slavery or involuntary servitude; the right not to be imprisoned for contractual debt; the right not to be convicted or sentenced to a heavier penalty by virtue of retroactive criminal legislation; the right to recognition as a person before the law; and freedom of thought, conscience and religion. These rights are not derogable under any conditions even for the asserted purpose of preserving the life of the nation.
Does the WHO Emergency Use vaccines and diagnostics violate international law of Siracusa Principles? We think so!
Read the Siracusa Principles (the law to limit governments authority to limit our rights in a so called emergency - these are VERY important - so read them if you have not yet!
Its a right that government can NEVER limit:
Yes, the right to be free of medical and psychological or scientific experimentation is non derogable (meaning can NEVER be limited, even in an emergency)
Experimentation?… You mean like WHO’s Busara? Yes, those guys! The worlds largest global behavior experiments ran out of Brazil - so damn illegal yet governments fund it with WHO… that kind of illegal experimentation!
Article 69(b), No state, including those that are not parties to the Covenant, may suspend or violate, even in times of public emergency:
(a) the right to life;
(b) freedom from torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and from medical or scientific experimentation;
Over the next 90 days we challenge humanity to take serious action and join us in this very serious global campaign to judicially expose the PCR fraud, fake covid emergency and subsequent WHO public health waivers of research standards for covid vaccines and global censorship for public health as a crime against humanity. Join us. Share this information and initiative to Sue the WHO for covid and public health crimes against humanity far and wide!
COVID and Mpox diagnostics are part of a systematic and widespread attack by WHO to push toxic non vaccine experiments that murder and harm! The laws and courts exist to seek justice. We must continue to fund the Attorneys to fruition. We are so close. Let’s pay the Attorney’s & file this! Now that they are showing they won’t quit & declared Mpox a PHEIC - we must do the same - Do not quit! BE THE PERSISTENCE!
New: Protest WHO’s Mpox PHEIC Aug 14, 2024 (a FAKE based on PCR fraud!)
Click Here to Sign: https://suethewho.org/protest-who-mpox-pheic
or click on the image below too:
Speak up and send the PCR fraud Notice & Statement of Facts to WHO DG Tedros!
Sign the Notice and Statements of Facts for the PCR Fraud by James Roguski & cover letter by IoJ:
Click here to Sign:
https://suethewho.org/pcrfraud
Or you can also click on the image below:
Thank you all for your work. I am surprised so many are clueless about this issue. God be with you all. I will do everything in my power to help. I love you all.
Transparency and accountability are essential to good governance. Due process is a fundamental human right.