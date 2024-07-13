Stop WHO Pandemic Agreement Treaty - Notice For 10th INB Meeting July 16-17 2024

Sign and share to tell the Member State Delegates and the WHO INB that the Pandemic Agreement is too risky, not necessary, and can never harmonize with many member states legislation regarding biomedical research laws with higher human rights protections.

Thanks for backing us up on our 2 years of ongoing disputes with the WHO treaty, because if the Treaty is adopted, and that is very likely to occur, it will not be good, and you will thank yourself that we are building this record and willing to try to sue to annul it. Step 1 is signing and sharing the following notice and demand, so the decision makers all get bombarded from now through the end of the Tenth INB meeting July 16,17, 2024.

Sign and share this far and wide right now! Stop the WHO Pandemic Treaty!

This is not your average grifter petition - this is part of serious efforts to legally prevent the WHO Pandemic Treaty and we will follow up with more demands for each INB meeting where the Treaty is being negotiated in order to stay proactive.

Click the above image to sign, or click directly to sign here: https://whowatch.org/stop-the-inb-pandemic-treaty-july-16-17-2024 Don’t let them get away with it!

Stop the Treaty diplomatically! Demand inclusion or demand no pandemic treaty. It will work! Stay the course! Conquer or die!

Sue the WHO Initiative is organized by Interest of Justice