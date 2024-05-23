TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION! | 82 Elected Officials Sign To Reject WHO | Global Action BY Elected Officials FOR Other Leaders To Sign. MUST TAKE ACTION & INITIATIVE RIGHT NOW TO STOP WHO Treaty & IHR!
ReviewTheWHO.org
Demand the WHO Respect the Rule of Law
This effort is worldwide. You can still help by getting YOUR representative to sign this letter to reject the Pandemic Accord and IHR Amendments (and reject WHO in general), which will be delivered to the WHO DG.
The IMMEDIATE call to action for people around the world is to share this information with your elected officials and encourage them to sign the letter that United States Representative Chris Smith will have delivered directly to Tedros Ghebreyesus before the 77th World Health Assembly from May 27 to June 1, 2024.
This letter is for elected officials to sign.
Send your representative HERE to sign: reviewthewho.org
Congressman Chris Smith is the ranking member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and also the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations.
Led by U.S. Congressman Chris Smith, this initiative calls on elected officials worldwide to demand the World Health Organization (WHO) either cancel or delay the Pandemic Agreement and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR).
This action is crucial due to the WHO’s failure to meet the four-month notification requirement of Article 55(2) of the IHR and other World Health Assembly rules.
ReviewTheWHO.org
The following letter will be delivered to the WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus:
World Health Organization
H.E. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Office of the Director General
Avenue Appia 20
1211 Geneva, Switzerland
Dear Dr. Tedros, Director-General of the World Health Organization,
We write to express profound concern over the WHO’s handling of amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the drafting of the pandemic treaty.
As Director-General of the WHO, you represent the ideals of the United Nations, including “establish[ing] conditions under which justice and respect for [treaty obligations] and other sources of international law can be maintained.”[1] The global pursuit of peace and human rights is anchored in the rule of law and, indeed, without the rule of law, tyranny and oppression prevail.
It is thus imperative that you honor existing treaties and international laws yourself.
Article 55(2) of the IHR mandates that the text of any proposed amendment be communicated at least four months before the Health Assembly where it will be considered.[2] Claiming that the dissemination of an initial draft in February 2023 meets this requirement, despite ongoing negotiations, is absurd. Equally unreasonable is the assertion that this requirement applies only to the Director General and Member States, not the working group they appointed, when the Article makes no such distinction. Both arguments show a blatant disregard for both the spirit and the letter of the law.[3]
The World Health Assembly (WHA) Rules of Procedure numbers 8, 10, 11, & 15 also prohibit rushing agreements without due diligence.[4] Additionally, Rule 14’s requirement for full disclosure of all obligations, including financial obligations, has been grossly violated, with crucial details deferred until some future time.[5] This essentially forces Member States to sign a blank check.
Moreover, the hasty adoption of multiple instruments with overlapping technical, administrative, and financial requirements will inevitably lead to confusion and could seriously undermine global health efforts going forward. This underscores the critical need to adhere to the four-month minimum requirement.
Besides the concerns about timing and notification, the legitimacy of any agreement fundamentally relies on its adherence to the following fundamental principles of the rule of law:
Valid Voting Process: An authentic roll-call vote with a two-thirds majority present must be documented and available for verification.[6] Without this proof any “agreement” is null and void.[7]
Clear and Final Wording: The terms of any agreement must be explicitly defined within the document itself. It is unacceptable to use open-ended wording that defers crucial decisions to unaccountable committees.[8]
Member-Led Negotiations: The bureau’s role should be solely to facilitate discussions, not dictate outcomes. Negotiations must be transparent and inclusive, accommodating the capacities of all delegations, especially those from smaller countries. Ad-hoc, concurrent negotiations without proper notice or translation violate the principles of international law.
Using potential pandemics as a pretext to violate the principles of good governance erodes trust and undermines international cooperation when it is most needed.
Proceeding with the adoption of new amendments to the IHR or the proposed pandemic treaty at the upcoming 77th World Health Assembly would be contrary to law. Should you proceed, any resulting agreement will immediately be null and void. Conversely, following these basic principles of good governance will demonstrate the WHO’s commitment to global health and the rule of law.
Sincerely,
Representative Chris Smith
ReviewTheWHO.org
Total Elected Official Signatures: 82 (from 20 countries) May 23, 2024
Australia
Sophia Moermond
Honourable
Belgium
Eric Algoedt
Mister
Canada
Dean Allison
Member of Parliament
Colin Carrie
MP Oshawa
Croatia (Hrvatska)
Mislav Kolakusic
Member of the European Parliament
Ivan Vilibor Sinčić
Member of European Parliament
Nikola Grmoja
Member of the Parlament
Finland
Laura Huhtasaari
Menneet of parliament
Juha Mäenpää
Member of parliament
Pia Sillanpää
Member of Finnish parliament
Kaisa Garedew
Member of Parlament
Germany
Frank Grobe Dr.
Member of the Hessian Parliament
Gunnar Beck
MEP
Frank-Christian HANSEL
MdA
Gunnar Lindemann
Member of Berlin Parliament MdA
Sylvia Dr. Limmer
MEP, Member of European Parlament
Dr. Rainer Rothfuß
Deutscher Bundestag
Martin Sichert
MdB, Member of Bundestag
Prof. Dr. Harald Weyel Weyel
Bundestag
Honduras
José Tomás Zambrano molina
Congresista
Italy
Sergio Antonio Berlato
Deputato Italiano Al Parlamento Europeo
Francesca Donato
MEP
Kuwait
Shuaib Almuwaizri
MP . Kuwait National Assembly
Lebanon
Simon Abiramia
Member of Lebanese parliament
Lithuania
Stasys Jakeliūnas
Member of the European Parliament
Dainius Kepenis
Member of Lithuanian Parlament
Mindaugas Puidokas
Lithuania parliament member (Vice-Chairman of the Committee on Health)
Laima Lebedienė
Lietuvos vyriausybė
Netherlands
Robert ROOS
Member of the European Parliament
Nigeria
Blessing Nwakaego Ndukwe
Mrs
Philippines
Dan Fernandez
Congressman
Poland
Grzegorz Placzek
Member of Polish Parliament
Spain
Toño Alonso
Funcionario gubernamental
Sweden
Unni Björnerfors
Ledamot
Turkey
Özgül ALTINGÜL MURAT
Sağlık
United Kingdom
Andrew Bridgen
Member of Parliament
United States
Chuck Hulsey
Tennessee Representative House Dist. 2
Janice Bowling
Senator
Ronald Bolton
State House Representative
Grrald Allen
State Senator of Alabama
Debbie Wood
State Representative
Tom Butler
State Senator
Arnold Mooney
Representative, Alabama House of Representatives
Phillip K Rigsby Rigsby
Alabama State Representative
Ginny Shaver
State Representative
Chip Brown
Alabama House Representative Dist 105
Jim Carns
Alabama Representative House Dist. 48
Danny Crawford
Alabama Representative House Dist. 5
Ben Harrison
Alabama Representative House Dist. 2
Jamie Kiel
Alabama Representative House Dist. 18
Bill Lamb
Alabama Representative House Dist. 62
Craig Lipsomb
Alabama Representative House Dist. 30
Parker Moore
Alabama Representative House Dist. 4
Ed Oliver
Alabama Representative House Dist. 81
Phillip Pettus
Alabama Representative House Dist. 1
Chris Sells
Alabama Representative House Dist. 90
Randall Shedd
Alabama Representative House Dist. 11
Matt Simpson
Alabama Representative House Dist. 96
Jef Sorrells
Alabama Representative House Dist. 87
Troy Stubbs
Alabama Representative House Dist. 31
Kerry Underwood
Alabama Representative House Dist. 3
Ernie Yarbrough
Alabama Representative House Dist. 7
Sam Givhan
Alabama Senate Dist. 7
Tim Melson
Alabama Senate Dist.1
Arthur Orr
Alabama Senate Dist.3
Shay Shelnutt
Alabama Senate Dist.17
Larry Stutts
Alabama Senate Dist.6
April Weaver
Alabama Senate Dist.14
Jennifer Fidler
Alabama House of Representatives
Leigh Hulsey
State Representative
Dan Roberta
State Senate
Tracy Estes
Alabama Representative House Dist. 17
Ritchie Whorton
Alabama Representative house Dist. 22
Lance Bell
Alabama Senate Dist. 11
Mike Shaw
Alabama Representative house Dist. 47
Reed Ingram
Alabama Representative house Dist. 75
Tom Butler
Alabama Senate Dist. 2
Josh Carnley
Alabama State Senator
Rick Rehm
Representative
Joe Lovvorn
Alabama Representative house Dist. 79
Donnie Chesteen
Alabama Senate Dist. 29
Andrew Sorrell
Alabama State Auditor
PLEASE SEND THIS SIGN UP FORM TO YOUR REPRESENTATIVES - REVIEWTHEWHO.ORG - Get more signatures on this document now please before WHA77 in a few days!
We can do it and still tip the scale in our favor! Lets move it, or literally LOSE it! Go! Go NOW & tell your representatives to SIGN THIS IMMEDIATELY!
Really we don’t need a baby sitter, we are adults and make up our own minds about health care truths AND SO MUCH MORE!
