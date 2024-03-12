This is an Interest of Justice social benefit project to help humanity get organized. Here is where you will find real legal information you need to bring to your governments to EXIT the WHO!

We are creating country coalitions to do humanities legal dirty work and get to the truth and the law globally.

You and your tribe are invited to join us. Lets get active. We plan to start a podcast and will do occasional Zoom meetings to move this forward.

See you all soon as we start on the worlds most formidable legal & ethical strike force the world has ever faced. We have to because the threat is the most formidable threat humanity has ever faced.

Share

Support EXIT the WHO Initiative

Leave a comment