Lawsuit Beginning Regarding WHO’s Censorship Of Interest of Justice and Free Speech Association in the first ever WHO Civil Society Consultation October 30, 2023! Interest of Justice WHO Censored Free Speech Association's Comments Yesterday In The WPG14 CSO "Consultation" If you are sick of the WHO bossing us all around and censoring us you are not alone. We are on a long game multi prong approach to get all nations to exit the WHO and to sue the WHO to force cessation of the wrongdoings and reparations to humanity. Its not a lofty dream, its a MISSION that has become our LIFESTYLE. Join us to take the Mengele Health M… Read more

IOJ HAS AN EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO SUE THE WHO! We worked REALLY hard to get this to happen & are THRILLED!!!

BOOM! IOJ GETS OFFICIAL REFERRAL TO NATIONAL AUTHORITIES TO SUE THE WHO (the real bosses of WHO)!

Usually they just ignore our complaints, but we started getting really assertive the past few weeks and this one got a response.

WHO OVERSIGHT REFERS OUR CASE TO NATIONAL AUTHORITIES:

6/12/2024 12:13 PM posted by World Health Organization Ethics

Thank you for reaching out to IOS. The Office of Internal Oversight Services (IOS) reviewed your report carefully and determined that the subject of your complaint fell outside its mandate, which deals with “misconduct matters involving assets”. Therefore, IOS is unable to assist in your query. You may want to contact the relevant local authorities responsible for addressing the issues you have identified. With thanks and regards, Office of Internal Oversight Services World Health Organization

Who else gives a crap about suing the WHO or their Chief Scientist Jeremy Farrar? You do right?

Lets all rise and take our places as the natural oversight and real bosses of WHO.

IOJ’s 1st WHO case was just referred to NATIONAL AUTHORITIES to begin.

Despite what some people say, UN is absolutely NOT the oversight of WHO.

In reality, the Member States (and the people like at IOJ who hold them accountable) are the real and final oversight of World Health Abomination with a duty to oversee ethics and human rights.

We are pretty lucky because this particular WHO/Jeremy Farrar censorship case is being referred to the very same national authorities of Costa Rica that IOJ just worked our butts off during the month of WHA77 and successfully convinced to DISASSOCIATE FROM CONSENSUS ON EXTENDING TREATY & IHR NEGOTIATIONS. Full exciting story and more proofs coming asap this week! Yes, we proudly convinced Costa Rica to stay free of the WHO Treaty by using DIPLOMACY and creating 24/7 contact with the correct decision makers in Geneva in real time as the votes were going down. We got free of the treaty BY NOT USING ACTIVISM & only using law and diplomacy! We will show you and teach you as time permits.

We expect that Free Speech Association and Interest of Justice will win this case that is now going to go to National Authorities. WHO is NOT immune for human rights abuses, censorship and breach of duty, and they can’t legally censor our bitching about their climate scam like they did without getting referred to national authorities, getting SUED THE PANTS OFF BY IOJ, and ultimately losing the lawsuit because we are right and they did us wrong in a way affecting all countries general program of work and first round funding. Its a big deal that States ordered WHO to consult with us working in civil society, and the WHO instead censored us in the FIRST EVER consultation. Yes, we will follow the case with you all VERY closely.

Lawsuits 2 and 3 should get you all very excited.

The next 2 cases are ALREADY FILED BY IOJ and intended to stop the IHR Amendments from 2022 and 2024 for violating rules of procedure. We are preparing the articles now.

NEXT WHO LAWSUITS FILED BY IOJ:

The final targeted set of amendments was not presented to the member nations 4 months ahead of their consideration, as required by IHR Article 55 paragraph 2, and The amendments passed in 2022 were not voted on in the plenary session, and no show of hands are on record as required

IOJ can proudly take credit where it is due, and we are qualified to give you hope about the IHR. We did file these CRITICAL lawsuits over the past couple days, which we expect to win on a shoestring budget as a labor of love and we are not even attorneys. Many of you sent our letters and demands to the WHO and delegates raising our legal issues against the 14th General Programme of Work (GPW14), censorship, International Health Regulations (IHR) and Pandemic Agreement (treaty) which will be used in our court cases, so we thank you for taking action with us!

We have a right to stop the WHO censorship injuring our human rights and to stop IHR amendments adopted in violation of rules of procedure.

Sign up to sue the WHO Initiative where we seek to hold WHO responsible using international and national law.

IOJ needs your ongoing monthly support , as we are a VERY small and financially struggling 100% non profit that is working day and night pro bono to save humanity by exercising our right to file legal processes to Sue the WHO.

Interest of Justice would like to raise an immediate $8,500.00 to cover the next legal bills due NOW!!! If you can help this mission of love in any way, small or large, from the depths of our hearts we will be forever grateful, and so will humanity, because we need it to take these first steps to #SuetheWHO and finish the next steps to LEGALLY stop the IHR Amendments for violating IHR rules of procedure 55(2).

Our cases against the 2022 and 2024 IHR amendments affects YOU globally. Let’s DO THIS! Don’t let anyone tell you it can’t be done. IOJ is doing it, ONLY with YOUR HELP!

The cases will be posted here on Sue the WHO, along with some books, training and actions on the way to WHA78 where the treaty and IHR amendments are still a huge risk we MUST PREVENT! Stay alert, stay focused, stay AWESOME! Our websites are all being redone to explain all of this and we will let you know when more resources are ready - Team IOJ Sue the WHO Initiative

Sue the WHO Initiative is a labour of love organized by Interest of Justice (IoJ)