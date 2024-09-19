(WHO) (INB) Is Meeting Up For The Pandemic Agreement Negotiations Until Friday Sept 20

They all agree to pathogen access and benefit sharing (PABS) or bust!

Share

But the real news is that this past week, when they met up mostly in secret, the part that was revealed showed that the WHO and Member States have decided that November 12 is the cutoff for countries & WHO to decide if they will hold a “special session” in December 2024 to agree to adopt the Pandemic Treaty!

We got you the news asap (and a way to have noble civil combat of the rush job on the pandemic treaty) and ask you all to please share far and wide to try to stop this special session.

We made a new demand for you to sign below that will be open to sign and share up until INB 12 deadline on November 12, 2024.

If we act in UNISON to stop the special session and make noise these next critical weeks we have a good shot at defeating a LOT of the UN and WHO schemes.

We made it easy for you to be involved at this critical time!

Feel free to speak up NOW, while there is still time to influence the decisions!

Stop the INB special session to seal the deal on the treaty!

NOTICE:

NEW NEWS! URGENT - Pandemic Treaty set for end of Year - sight to STOP!

Alert, alert! The World Health Organization is accelerating the pandemic treaty negotiations and want to convene a “special session” by November 12, 2024 to usher it in.

Goes to WHO top staff, INB, all delegates.

You can sign below to prevent the World Health Organization, Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) 11-12 special session by November 12, 2024! PLEASE SHARE!

Sign here: https://whowatch.org/preventinbspecialsession

BELOW ARE TWO MORE ACTIVE DEMANDS, IF YOU WANT TO SIGN THEM!

NOTICE: There are 2 more to sign below!

BELOW ARE TWO MORE ACTIVE DEMANDS, IF YOU WANT TO SIGN THEM!

Also, sign and share other important demands which are interconnected with the pandemic treaty:

Notice: There are three United Nations instruments/treaties being negotiated in the lead up to Summit of the Future September 20-24 which people are trying to prevent from being adopted. Also, interconnected with the INB Pandemic treaty!

Demand UN delegates reject ‘Pact For The Future, “Declaration on Future Generations’ & ‘Global Digital Compact

Link to sign: https://stopagenda2030.org/sotf

Also interconnected to the Pandemic Treaty - Pandemic Preparedness Act:

For Canadian Peoples To Sign Only! Thank You!

The Canadian government is on the verge of passing legislation to create a Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness plan WITHOUT first having an official review and analysis of the response to COVID-19.

The Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act was passed by the House of Commons on June 5, 2024, with 164 votes in favour and 144 votes against. The Liberals, NDP, and Green Party all voted in favour of this new legislation, while the Conservative Party and Bloc Quebecois voted against it. Bill C-293 has already had its first reading in the Canadian Senate, and they will decide to either pass, amend, or reject C-293 at some point during the next session which started September 17, 2024.

Link To Sign The Letter: https://interestofjustice.org/rejectcanadianbillc-293

Share

It takes a community to fund the lawsuit to Sue the WHO - we are closer but still far behind, which only delays filing the case we worked on for so long - together we can beat WHO crimes!

Donate to Sue the WHO Fund

Leave a comment