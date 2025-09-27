IoJ Files Landmark Case Against PAHO/WHO for Willful Non-Compliance and Pattern of Systematic Contempt of Court ORDERS

Read our entire motion against WHO/PAHO contempt of court orders:

IN THE CONSTITUTIONAL CHAMBER OF THE SUPREME COURT OF JUSTICE

REPUBLIC OF COSTA RICA

Case No.: 25-010460-0007-CO

Appeal for Protection (Amparo)

Petitioners: Dustin Bryce and Lady Xylie Desiree

Organization: Interest of Justice

Respondents: Ministry of Health of Costa Rica, Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO)

I. INTRODUCTION AND RELIEF SOUGHT

Petitioners Dustin Bryce and Lady Xylie Desiree, appearing on behalf of Interest of Justice, respectfully move this Honorable Constitutional Chamber for an Order of Civil Contempt and enforcement sanctions against the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), specifically against Dr. Alfonso Tenorio Gnecco in his capacity as PAHO/WHO Representative to Costa Rica, for willful disobedience and contempt of this Court’s binding judgment issued On June 13, 2025, this Honorable Court issued Resolution No. 2025017946, which PARTIALLY GRANTED the constitutional appeal and specifically ordered:

Articles 13 and 48 of the Political Constitution of the Republic of Costa Rica, Article 71 of the Constitutional Jurisdiction Act (Law No. 7135), and the inherent powers of constitutional courts to ensure compliance with their orders.

The respondent PAHO/WHO, despite its international character, operates within Costa Rican territory and is therefore subject to the constitutional jurisdiction of this Chamber when its actions or omissions violate the fundamental rights of persons within Costa Rica.

The principle of territorial sovereignty, as recognized in customary international law and codified in numerous international instruments, establishes that all entities operating within a state’s borders—including international organizations—must respect that state’s constitutional order and judicial determinations. PAHO/WHO’s presence in Costa Rica is governed by the Basic Agreement between the Government of Costa Rica and the Pan American Health Organization, which explicitly requires compliance with applicable national laws and does not grant immunity from constitutional obligations or fundamental rights protections.

III. PROCEDURAL HISTORY AND PATTERN OF SYSTEMATIC NON-COMPLIANCE

A. The First Constitutional Violation (April 25 - May 6, 2025)

This case began with systematic institutional defiance that this Court has already judicially documented. On April 25, 2025, at 17:33 hours, this Constitutional Chamber issued a resolution ordering the respondent authorities to submit reports regarding petitioners’ information request within the legally mandated timeframe.

On May 6, 2025, at 13:05 hours, the Secretary of this Chamber and the respective Judicial Technician certified the following:

“Reviewed, at thirteen hours five minutes of May 6, 2025, in the COSTA RICAN MANAGEMENT SYSTEM OF JUDICIAL OFFICES CONTROL FROM DOCUMENTS RECEIVED AND THIS FILE, it did not appear that from April 25 to May 5, 2025, the Immunization Coordinator of the National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission of the Surveillance Directorate of the Health both from the Ministry of Health have submitted any writing or document, in order to submit the report that was requested of him.”

This judicial certification established:

Complete institutional silence in response to a constitutional court order

Willful disregard for judicial authority

Contempt for the constitutional rights of citizens

Systematic obstruction of transparency regarding public health measures

B. The Current Proceeding and Second Constitutional Violation

On February 19, 2025, petitioners submitted twenty detailed questions to the Ministry of Health regarding COVID-19 vaccines, seeking information essential to informed consent and public health transparency. The Ministry’s failure to provide timely responses led petitioners to file an Amparo appeal with this Constitutional Chamber on April 14, 2025, asserting violations of their fundamental rights to petition, access to information, and administrative due process.

Following proper notification and opportunity to respond, this Chamber issued its definitive ruling on June 13, 2025, through Resolution No. 2025-017946. The judgment partially granted the amparo appeal and specifically ordered that Mary Denisse Munive Angermüller, Minister of Health, and Roberto Eduardo Arroba Tijerino, Technical Secretary of the National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission, or their successors in office, take all necessary measures to ensure that petitioners receive complete answers to questions 1 through 19 within five business days from notification of the judgment.

Critically, the Ministry of Health had previously acknowledged, through official correspondence dated April 29, 2025 (Letter No. CARTA-MS-DM-2289-2025), that it lacked the technical competence to answer question 18 regarding COVID-19 vaccine research phases and approval status.

The Ministry formally referred this question to Dr. Alfonso Tenorio Gnecco, PAHO/WHO Representative, explicitly requesting that PAHO/WHO provide the necessary information directly to petitioners. This referral created a clear chain of constitutional obligation extending to PAHO/WHO as the designated technical authority for the specified question.

On March 6, 2025, the Ministry of Health sent Letter No. MS-DM-1356-2025, acknowledging receipt but stating:

“In this regard, I would like to inform you that your request requires the intervention of other technical bodies within the Ministry, as well as other external bodies. Therefore, we will be gathering the information that falls within the purview of the Ministry of Health and will provide the appropriate response within a reasonable timeframe and within the limits provided by law, when, as in this case, the information is not pure and simple.”

Despite the Ministry’s acknowledgment:

Ten business days passed without any substantive response, exceeding the legal timeframe for response to information requests. The CNVE (National Commission of Vaccination and Epidemiology) provided no response whatsoever, not even an acknowledgment of receipt. On March 6, 2025, petitioners called the Ministry to inquire about the status of their request. They were informed the matter was still pending. Numerous subsequent calls were made by petitioners seeking updates. None resulted in meaningful progress or provision of the requested information.

As of the filing of the Amparo (April 14, 2025), 54 days elapsed since the original request, with no substantive response provided.

IV. THE DEFAULT AND WILLFUL NON-COMPLIANCE AS PART OF SYSTEMATIC PATTERN

The Constitutional Chamber’s finding of non-compliance on May 6, 2025, combined with PAHO/WHO’s current contempt, reveals systematic institutional defiance that transcends individual non-compliance. Despite clear notification, unambiguous judicial mandate, and ample time for compliance, PAHO/WHO has completely defaulted on its obligations under this Court’s order. The evidence of willful non-compliance is overwhelming and undisputed:

COURT CERTIFICATION OF NON-COMPLIANCE (Official Court Document dated May 6, 2025):

“WE CERTIFY THAT: Reviewed, at 13:05 on May 6, 2025, in the COSTA RICAN DISPATCH MANAGEMENT SYSTEM OF JUDICIAL CONTROL OF DOCUMENTS RECEIVED AND THIS FILE, It did not appear that from April 25 to May 5, 2025, the Immunization Coordinator of the National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission of the Directorate of Surveillance of the Health both from the Ministry of Health have submitted any writing or document, in order to submit the report requested in the resolution issued at 5:33 p.m. on April 25, 2025...”

First, the Ministry of Health’s official report to this Chamber dated May 5, 2025, explicitly acknowledged that despite having made inquiries to institutions outside the Ministry, including PAHO, no response had been received. This admission, made under oath and penalty of perjury pursuant to Article 44 of the Constitutional Jurisdiction Act, constitutes prima facie evidence of PAHO/WHO’s default.

Second, the Constitutional Chamber’s own judicial verification, as documented in the official constancia issued on May 6, 2025, confirmed that neither the Ministry of Health’s Immunization Coordinator nor the National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission had submitted the required reports or documentation. This judicial finding establishes a pattern of institutional non-compliance that extends to all entities involved in the vaccine information chain, including PAHO/WHO.

Third, petitioners have received no communication whatsoever from PAHO/WHO regarding question 18, despite the passage of months since the Ministry’s formal referral and this Court’s binding order. This complete silence represents not merely delayed compliance but absolute refusal to acknowledge or respect this Chamber’s constitutional authority.

Fourth, PAHO/WHO’s default is particularly egregious given that question 18 falls squarely within its claimed expertise and mandate. The question asks: “COVID vaccines are imported ‘for human research use only’ in accordance with Article 117. Please provide us with adequate and truthful information about which versions of COVID vaccines are still in the research phase, investigational phase, and which COVID vaccines are fully approved and therefore presumed to be safe and effective as a vaccine.” This is precisely the type of technical health information that PAHO/WHO purports to possess and disseminate as part of its public health mission.

Government’s Confession of Legal Fraud (Official Response):

“Law No. 8111 (National Vaccine Law) is from 2001, and in 20 years there has been a great scientific evolution, with new medications and new technologies that did not exist when it was drafted, for this reason, said definition of vaccine is not updated...”

Legal Analysis: This constitutes an admission that calling experimental gene therapy products “vaccines” violated Costa Rican law.

Fifth, this pattern of obstruction includes aggravating circumstances documented in the prior proceeding:

Public Health Context : The information withheld concerns experimental medical interventions affecting millions of Costa Ricans, including vulnerable populations

Pattern of Obstruction : This is not an isolated incident but part of a systematic pattern of withholding critical health information

International Implications : The respondents include officials who interface with international organizations (WHO/PAHO), raising questions about foreign influence over national health sovereignty

Ongoing Harm : Every day of non-compliance perpetuates harm to citizens who cannot make informed medical decisions

Breach of Public Trust: The officials are entrusted with protecting public health yet actively obstruct transparency

V. LEGAL GROUNDS FOR CONTEMPT AND AGGRAVATED VIOLATIONS

The legal basis for finding PAHO/WHO in contempt of this Court’s order rests on multiple interconnected grounds of constitutional, statutory, and international law, aggravated by the documented pattern of systematic defiance:

A. Violation of Constitutional Jurisdiction Act with Pattern Evidence

Article 71 of the Constitutional Jurisdiction Act provides this Chamber with broad enforcement powers, stating: “The Chamber shall have the necessary powers to enforce its decisions. To this end, it may commission any judicial or administrative authority to carry out specific acts.” PAHO/WHO’s refusal to comply directly violates this statutory mandate and undermines the Chamber’s constitutional enforcement authority.

The violation is aggravated by the fact that Article 44 expressly warns officials that failure to submit required reports carries criminal consequences. The officials were specifically notified of these consequences yet chose to ignore them, as documented in both the May 6, 2025 constancia and the current proceeding.

Despite the Court’s clear order, respondents deliberately deflected critical questions to entities that NEVER RESPONDED:

Ministry’s Own Admission (Letter MS-DM-2276-2025, April 30, 2025):

“I must point out that through letters No. CARTA-MS-DM-2288-2025 of April 29, 2025, and No. CARTA-MS-DM-2289-2025 of April 29, 2025 - notified to the appellants -, the appellants’ case is sent to MSc. Mónica Taylor Hernández, Executive President of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (specifically for queries numbered: 3, 4, 5, 8, 13 and 14) and to Dr. Alfonso Tenorio Gnecco, PAHO/WHO Representative (query 18)...”

RESULT:

CCSS (MSc. Mónica Taylor Hernández) - Complete silence on 6 critical questions despite court order

PAHO/WHO (Dr. Alfonso Tenorio Gnecco) - Complete silence on 1 critical question despite court order

LEGAL ANALYSIS: This deflection strategy constitutes bad faith compliance designed to circumvent the Court’s order while claiming technical adherence

B. Breach of Fundamental Rights in Systematic Pattern

The continued withholding of information violates petitioners’ fundamental rights under Articles 27 (right to petition), 30 (access to information of public interest), and 41 (right to effective judicial protection) of the Political Constitution. This Court’s June 13 judgment recognized these violations and ordered their immediate remedy. PAHO/WHO’s non-compliance perpetuates and exacerbates these constitutional violations.

Timeline of Defiance:

February 19, 2025: Initial information request submitted March 6, 2025: Ministry claimed need for “other bodies” involvement April 14, 2025: Constitutional appeal filed due to non-response April 25-May 5, 2025: CERTIFIED NON-COMPLIANCE period June 13, 2025: Court ordered compliance within 5 business days

Present: Critical questions remain unanswered despite deflection to non-responding entities

As documented in the May 6, 2025 finding, this represents ongoing harm: “Every day of non-compliance perpetuates harm to citizens who cannot make informed medical decisions.” The withholding of information concerns experimental medical interventions affecting millions of Costa Ricans, including vulnerable populations.

C. Criminal Liability Under Article 307 of the Criminal Code

The failure to comply with a judicial order constitutes the crime of disobedience to authority (desobediencia a la autoridad), punishable by imprisonment from six months to three years. Given the documented pattern of non-compliance across multiple orders, the responsible officials may face enhanced penalties for:

Criminal prosecution for repeated violations

Administrative sanctions for systematic contempt

Personal civil liability for damages caused

International criminal liability for potential crimes against humanity

D. Violation of International Human Rights Obligations

Costa Rica’s obligations under Article 13 of the American Convention on Human Rights (freedom of thought and expression, including the right to seek and receive information) and Article 25 (right to effective judicial protection) are directly implicated. The Inter-American Court of Human Rights has consistently held, including in Claude Reyes et al. v. Chile (2006), that access to public health information is a fundamental human right that states must guarantee through effective judicial remedies.

EVIDENCE CONCEALMENT - INDIGENOUS TARGETING MATERIALS

Deliberate Concealment (Official Response):

“There is key documentation on the public engagement campaign targeting Indigenous peoples regarding COVID-19 vaccination, developed by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) and used by Costa Rican health authorities... However, these publications are not available, so they cannot be shared at this time.“

Government’s Own Admission of Indigenous Targeting:

“• The CCSS and the Ministry of Health adapted visual and radio materials into indigenous languages (such as Bribri and Cabécar).

• Vaccination campaigns were held in indigenous territories with support of community leaders.

• Posters, flyers and audio recordings with culturally appropriate messages were distributed, based on PAHO guidelines.”

E. Breach of Good Faith and International Comity

PAHO/WHO’s operation in Costa Rica is premised on principles of international cooperation and good faith engagement with national authorities. Its refusal to comply with a lawful judicial order from Costa Rica’s highest constitutional authority violates the principle of good faith (bona fides) that underlies all international agreements and institutional arrangements.

VI. EVIDENCE OF WILLFULNESS, BAD FAITH, AND COORDINATED OBSTRUCTION

The evidence demonstrates that PAHO/WHO’s non-compliance is not merely negligent but willful and conducted in bad faith as part of a broader pattern of institutional defiance:

CCSS: Completely ignored court-ordered information requests

PAHO/WHO: Total silence despite legal obligation to respond

Ministry: Used deflection strategy to avoid compliance while claiming “good faith”

INSTITUTIONAL CONTEMPT BREAKDOWN: Ministry of Health - Systematically deflected critical questions while claiming “compliance” CCSS (MSc. Mónica Taylor Hernández) - Complete silence on 6 court-ordered questions PAHO/WHO (Dr. Alfonso Tenorio Gnecco) - Complete silence on 1 court-ordered question



COMPLETE NON-COMPLIANCE (DEFLECTED TO SILENT ENTITIES):

Questions 3, 4, 5, 8, 13, 14 - Ministry deflected to CCSS (MSc. Mónica Taylor Hernández) → NO RESPONSE FROM CCSS

Question 18 - Ministry deflected to PAHO/WHO (Dr. Alfonso Tenorio Gnecco) → NO RESPONSE FROM PAHO/WHO

DIRECT MINISTRY NON-COMPLIANCE:

Question 6 - Ministry refused safety/efficacy data citing “confidentiality”

Question 7 - Ministry claimed improper jurisdictional deflection

Question 17 - Ministry completely ignored question

ADMISSIONS BY MINISTRY:

Question 14 - Ministry admitted evidence concealment: “publications are not available”

Question 19 - Ministry admitted legal fraud: Products don’t meet vaccine law definition

CRITICAL SAFETY FAILURES BY MINISTRY:

Questions 15, 16 - Ministry admitted no studies on vulnerable populations or safety monitoring

COMPLETE LIST OF COURT-ORDERED QUESTIONS AND GOVERNMENT RESPONSES

The following are the COMPLETE 20 QUESTIONS ordered by this Court to be answered within five business days, with analysis of government compliance:

QUESTION 1

“Which COVID-19 vaccines are currently available in the country and when were they first available?”

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE: Partial answer provided - mentioned Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna available, but incomplete information on exact availability dates.

COMPLIANCE STATUS: PARTIAL COMPLIANCE

QUESTION 2

“On February 16, 2024, the Costa Rican Ministry of Health formally approved the Comirnaty vaccines (known as Original as it is the initial one), health registration MB-BE-24-00002 and Comirnaty Original/Ómicron BQ.4-5 (known as Bivalent), health registration MB-BE-24-00003. QUESTIONS:”

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE: Acknowledged this statement without elaboration. COMPLIANCE STATUS: ACKNOWLEDGED

QUESTION 3

“How many doses of each were imported and when were they first available?”

MINISTRY OF HEALTH RESPONSE: DEFLECTED TO CCSS - Letter MS-DM-2288-2025 sent to MSc. Mónica Taylor Hernández, Executive President of Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS). CCSS (MÓNICA TAYLOR HERNÁNDEZ) RESPONSE: COMPLETE SILENCE - No response provided despite court order.

COMPLIANCE STATUS: NON-COMPLIANCE - MINISTRY DEFLECTED, CCSS FAILED TO RESPOND

QUESTION 4

“How many doses of the original approved version of Comirnaty were used? Please indicate the doses used, broken down by population (anonymized to protect privacy).”

MINISTRY OF HEALTH RESPONSE: DEFLECTED TO CCSS - Letter MS-DM-2288-2025 sent to MSc. Mónica Taylor Hernández, Executive President of Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS). CCSS (MÓNICA TAYLOR HERNÁNDEZ) RESPONSE: COMPLETE SILENCE - No response provided despite court order.

COMPLIANCE STATUS: NON-COMPLIANCE - MINISTRY DEFLECTED, CCSS FAILED TO RESPOND

QUESTION 5

“How many doses of the authorized bivalent version were used? Please indicate the doses used, broken down by population (anonymized to protect privacy).”

MINISTRY OF HEALTH RESPONSE: DEFLECTED TO CCSS - Letter MS-DM-2288-2025 sent to MSc. Mónica Taylor Hernández, Executive President of Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS). CCSS (MÓNICA TAYLOR HERNÁNDEZ) RESPONSE: COMPLETE SILENCE - No response provided despite court order.

COMPLIANCE STATUS: NON-COMPLIANCE - MINISTRY DEFLECTED, CCSS FAILED TO RESPOND

QUESTION 6

“Which COVID vaccines currently in use are fully approved? Please provide the exact date of approval and all safety and efficacy data used to meet all requirements for RNA or DNA vaccines in Costa Rica.”

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE: Provided registration dates but REFUSED to provide safety and efficacy data, claiming “protected by the Undisclosed Information Law.” COMPLIANCE STATUS: NON-COMPLIANCE - REFUSED TO PROVIDE COURT-ORDERED INFORMATION

QUESTION 7

“Which COVID vaccines currently in use are authorized for research use only? Please provide the exact date of approval and all safety and efficacy data used to meet all requirements for RNA or DNA vaccines in Costa Rica.”

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE: Claimed “The DRPIS has no jurisdiction over this matter” - improper deflection.

COMPLIANCE STATUS: NON-COMPLIANCE - IMPROPER JURISDICTIONAL DEFLECTION

QUESTION 8

“Name all the import dates, since 2020, of the investigational COVID-19 vaccine prototype, which was imported pursuant to Article 117 of the Health Law, which allows the importation of unregistered medicines. In other words, how many times was Article 117 used to import unregistered COVID-19 vaccines? Was it always Pfizer, BioNTech, and AstraZeneca, or were other brands imported as experimental?”

MINISTRY OF HEALTH RESPONSE: DEFLECTED TO CCSS - Letter MS-DM-2288-2025 sent to MSc. Mónica Taylor Hernández, Executive President of Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS). CCSS (MÓNICA TAYLOR HERNÁNDEZ) RESPONSE: COMPLETE SILENCE - No response provided despite court order.

COMPLIANCE STATUS: NON-COMPLIANCE - MINISTRY DEFLECTED, CCSS FAILED TO RESPOND

QUESTION 9

“According to the news on December 31, 2024: ‘Costa Ricans will have to get vaccinated against Covid-19 annually. It works the same way we administer the flu vaccine,’ explains the Minister of Health. QUESTIONS: How is a ‘novel mRNA vaccine prototype,’ like the COVID vaccine, scientifically identical to an annual flu vaccine? Are the mechanisms of action the same? Does it carry any additional risks beyond a standard annual flu shot? How do we know for sure?”

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE: Evasive response claiming “COVID and influenza are different vaccines” without addressing the Minister’s comparison or risk analysis. COMPLIANCE STATUS: EVASIVE - FAILED TO ADDRESS CORE QUESTIONS

QUESTION 10

“When will this annual mRNA ‘vaccine’ be enforced?”

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE: Stated vaccination will occur “as soon as the vaccine arrives” but failed to provide enforcement timeline.

COMPLIANCE STATUS: INCOMPLETE RESPONSE

QUESTION 11

“Will it be mandatory for everyone or only for the groups named in the article?”

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE: Claimed “not mandatory” except for healthcare workers, but contradicted Minister’s public statements.

COMPLIANCE STATUS: CONTRADICTORY AND INCOMPLETE

QUESTION 12

“What steps have been taken under Article 11 of the Constitution and State Responsibility to triple check the scientific and safety oversight Recommendations of PAHO & WHO as applied to covid vaccines?”

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE: Quoted Article 11 text but FAILED to describe any specific oversight steps taken.

COMPLIANCE STATUS: NON-COMPLIANCE - FAILED TO ANSWER SUBSTANTIVE QUESTION

QUESTION 13

“Please provide all doses applied to indigenous and which dates the doses were applied.”

MINISTRY OF HEALTH RESPONSE: DEFLECTED TO CCSS - Letter MS-DM-2288-2025 sent to MSc. Mónica Taylor Hernández, Executive President of Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS). CCSS (MÓNICA TAYLOR HERNÁNDEZ) RESPONSE: COMPLETE SILENCE - No response provided despite court order.

COMPLIANCE STATUS: NON-COMPLIANCE - MINISTRY DEFLECTED, CCSS FAILED TO RESPOND

QUESTION 14

“Also provide all public engagement campaign literature provided to indigenous by PAHO/WHO & Costa Rica Health Authorities, with each variation and each fact sheet as they were updated, from day one until today.”

MINISTRY OF HEALTH RESPONSE: SMOKING GUN - Admitted materials exist but claimed “these publications are not available, so they cannot be shared at this time.“ ADDITIONALLY DEFLECTED TO CCSS - Letter MS-DM-2288-2025 sent to MSc. Mónica Taylor Hernández, Executive President of Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS). CCSS (MÓNICA TAYLOR HERNÁNDEZ) RESPONSE: COMPLETE SILENCE - No response provided despite court order.

COMPLIANCE STATUS: NON-COMPLIANCE - EVIDENCE CONCEALMENT BY MINISTRY + CCSS FAILED TO RESPOND

QUESTION 15

“What studies were held on vulnerable populations of indigenous, children & babies, pregnant for efficacy? Salas testified ongoing studies on these vulnerable groups were being collected. Provide every piece of data you have on any study of effects of covid vaccines on vulnerable groups, as well as side by side to non vulnerable groups.”

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE: Admitted “no preclinical or clinical studies were conducted in the country” and “no studies of this type were conducted precisely because the vaccines were approved by strict regulatory agencies.”

COMPLIANCE STATUS: ADMISSION OF NO STUDIES ON VULNERABLE POPULATIONS

QUESTION 16

“Why were no safety studies done to monitor VAED, considering its a known serious risk in the Pfizer study?”

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE: Claimed “no preclinical or clinical studies were conducted in the country” and relied on “strict regulatory agencies.”

COMPLIANCE STATUS: ADMISSION OF NO SAFETY MONITORING

QUESTION 17

“CONIS claims the product is not biomedical research, and therefore they do not need to monitor VAED, but this is not clear, because the product is not registered where CONIS claimed.”

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE: NO RESPONSE PROVIDED - Question completely ignored.

COMPLIANCE STATUS: NON-COMPLIANCE - QUESTION IGNORED

QUESTION 18

“Covid vaccines are imported ‘for exclusive use of human research’ under Art 117. Please give us adequate and truthful information on which versions of covid vaccines is still research, investigational and what covid vaccines are fully approved and therefore presumed proven safe and effective as a vaccine?”

MINISTRY OF HEALTH RESPONSE: DEFLECTED TO PAHO/WHO - Letter MS-DM-2289-2025 sent to Dr. Alfonso Tenorio Gnecco, PAHO/WHO Representative. PAHO/WHO (DR. ALFONSO TENORIO GNECCO) RESPONSE: COMPLETE SILENCE - No response provided despite court order.

COMPLIANCE STATUS: NON-COMPLIANCE - MINISTRY DEFLECTED, PAHO/WHO FAILED TO RESPOND

QUESTION 19

“Please provide detailed scientific motivation for calling the covid mRNA and viral vector gene based prototype ‘a vaccine’? Does it meet the definition of ‘a vaccine’ under the vaccine law definition of Costa Rica?: In particular, Please explain precisely how the product called covid vaccine meets every element as defined by the Costa Rican legislator to be considered a vaccine by law 32722 Article 1 (p)? It is not enough to say yes it’s a vaccine, we need to know point by point how it meets the strict definition of the law. It is not sufficient to answer by stating that WHO ‘defines vaccines more broadly than our own legislator’!”

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE: SMOKING GUN ADMISSION - “Law No. 8111 (National Vaccine Law) is from 2001, and in 20 years there has been a great scientific evolution, with new medications and new technologies that did not exist when it was drafted, for this reason, said definition of vaccine is not updated“ COMPLIANCE STATUS: ADMISSION OF LEGAL NON-COMPLIANCE - PRODUCTS DON’T MEET VACCINE LAW

QUESTION 20

“How is a WHO unilateral de facto definition of vaccine able to usurp the legislators de jure definition? Is there a legal basis to allow the definition of vaccine to be redefined?”

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE: Court ruled this question was not appropriate for constitutional jurisdiction. COMPLIANCE STATUS: EXCLUDED BY COURT RULING

A. Pattern of Systematic Non-Compliance Across Multiple Orders

The current contempt by PAHO/WHO follows an established pattern of institutional defiance documented by this Court. The May 6, 2025 judicial certification of non-compliance demonstrates that this is not an isolated incident but part of a systematic pattern of withholding critical health information. This pattern establishes:

Global Coordination: Similar information suppression is occurring worldwide, suggesting coordinated obstruction of transparency Corporate Capture: The influence of pharmaceutical companies over regulatory bodies appears to override public interest Democratic Deficit: Critical public health decisions are being made without democratic input or transparency Human Rights Crisis: The withholding of safety information violates the most fundamental human rights

B. Deliberate Disregard of Multiple Judicial Notifications

The organization was formally notified of its obligations through official Ministry of Health correspondence, providing clear notice of the specific information required and the constitutional imperative for its provision. PAHO/WHO is a sophisticated international organization with substantial legal resources and cannot credibly claim ignorance of Costa Rican constitutional requirements or this Chamber’s authority.

C. Complete Silence as Evidence of Contempt

The complete absence of any response—not even a courtesy acknowledgment or request for clarification—demonstrates deliberate disregard rather than administrative oversight. An organization acting in good faith would, at minimum, acknowledge receipt of the referral and communicate any concerns about its ability to comply.

D. Core Competency Yet Refusal to Provide Information

The information requested falls within PAHO/WHO’s core competencies and publicly stated mission. The organization regularly publishes guidance on vaccine safety and efficacy, making its refusal to provide such information to Costa Rican citizens particularly indefensible.

VII. HARM TO PETITIONERS, PUBLIC INTEREST, AND CONSTITUTIONAL ORDER

PAHO/WHO’s contemptuous conduct, as part of a documented pattern of systematic obstruction, has caused and continues to cause substantial harm:

A. Individual Harm to Petitioners

Petitioners remain deprived of critical health information necessary for informed medical decision-making, a deprivation this Court has already determined violates their fundamental rights. Every day of continued non-compliance extends and compounds this constitutional violation. As previously established in this Court’s May 6, 2025 finding, “the withholding of information concerns experimental medical interventions affecting millions of Costa Ricans, including vulnerable populations.”

The ongoing non-compliance violates:

Article 27 (Right to Petition)

Article 30 (Access to Public Information)

Article 33 (Equal Protection)

Article 50 (Right to Healthy Environment)

B. Public Interest Harm

The public interest in transparency regarding COVID-19 vaccines—a matter of paramount public health importance—is severely undermined when international health organizations can simply ignore judicial orders requiring disclosure. This creates a dangerous precedent whereby international organizations claim technical authority over public health matters while simultaneously refusing accountability to national constitutional frameworks.

This documented default demonstrates that respondents prioritize:

Institutional opacity over constitutional transparency

Foreign directives over national sovereignty

Administrative convenience over fundamental rights

C. Constitutional Order Under Attack

The integrity of Costa Rica’s constitutional order is directly challenged when entities operating within national territory feel free to disregard binding judicial determinations. If PAHO/WHO can ignore this Court’s orders with impunity, it fundamentally undermines the rule of law and constitutional supremacy.

As established in the prior proceeding: “The Constitution is not a suggestion—it is the supreme law of the land. Those who violate it, especially under color of authority, must face the full consequences prescribed by law.”

VIII. REQUESTED RELIEF AND ENFORCEMENT MEASURES

Given the gravity of PAHO/WHO’s contempt, the documented pattern of systematic defiance, and the fundamental interests at stake, petitioners respectfully request that this Honorable Chamber:

IMMEDIATELY DECLARE PAHO/WHO and Dr. Alfonso Tenorio Gnecco in civil contempt of court for willful violation of Resolution No. 2025-017946; INCORPORATE BY REFERENCE this Court’s prior judicial certification of May 6, 2025, establishing a pattern of systematic non-compliance that constitutes aggravated contempt; ORDER the immediate production of all information responsive to question 18 within forty-eight (48) hours of this order, with daily coercive fines of ₡10,000,000 (ten million colones) for each day of continued non-compliance, enhanced from the standard amount due to the pattern of defiance; DIRECT the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to formally communicate this Court’s contempt finding to PAHO headquarters in Washington, D.C., and to the World Health Organization in Geneva, requesting immediate institutional intervention to ensure compliance; MANDATE that if PAHO/WHO continues to refuse compliance, the Ministry of Health shall be required to obtain the requested information through alternative means, including direct consultation with other international health authorities or independent experts, with all costs to be assessed against PAHO/WHO; REFER this matter to the Public Prosecutor’s Office (Ministerio Público) for criminal investigation and prosecution under: Article 307 of the Criminal Code (disobedience of authority) - with enhanced penalties for repeated violations

Article 350 of the Criminal Code (abuse of authority)

Article 338 of the Criminal Code (abandonment of public duties)

Article 357 of the Criminal Code (ideological falsification)

Article 44 of the Constitutional Jurisdiction Act (failure to submit required reports) against Dr. Alfonso Tenorio Gnecco and any other responsible PAHO/WHO officials; SUSPEND any privileges, immunities, or cooperative agreements between the Government of Costa Rica and PAHO/WHO until full compliance is achieved, to the extent permitted under applicable international agreements; ISSUE a public declaration that PAHO/WHO is in contempt of Costa Rica’s constitutional order, to be published in La Gaceta and communicated to relevant international bodies including the Organization of American States and the United Nations; AWARD petitioners enhanced costs and reasonable litigation expenses incurred in bringing this enforcement action, increased due to the necessity of addressing systematic non-compliance; ORDER immediate preservation of all documents, communications, and records related to: COVID-19 vaccine classifications and approvals

Article 117 import authorizations

Communications between PAHO/WHO and Ministry of Health

Internal PAHO/WHO deliberations regarding Costa Rica’s information requests

All prior non-compliance with this Court’s orders; MANDATE enhanced criminal investigation into potential violations of: International humanitarian law (Nuremberg Code violations)

Crimes against humanity (medical experimentation without consent)

Public health crimes under Article 262 of Criminal Code

Conspiracy to conceal information under Article 274 of Criminal Code

Pattern of systematic obstruction of justice; ESTABLISH systemic reforms based on the documented pattern, including: Clear protocols for vaccine information transparency

Public disclosure requirements for all safety and efficacy data

Regular public reporting on vaccine adverse events

Citizen oversight mechanisms for public health decisions.

IX. ALTERNATIVE THEORY: INSTITUTIONAL LIABILITY OF MINISTRY OF HEALTH

In the alternative, should this Chamber determine that PAHO/WHO cannot be held in direct contempt, petitioners assert that the Ministry of Health remains fully liable for ensuring compliance with the Court’s order. The Ministry cannot escape its constitutional obligations by claiming reliance on an unresponsive third party.

The Ministry explicitly acknowledged in its April 29, 2025 correspondence that certain questions fell outside its technical competence, leading to the PAHO/WHO referral. However, this acknowledgment of limited competence does not absolve the Ministry of its ultimate responsibility to ensure petitioners receive the mandated information. If PAHO/WHO refuses to cooperate, the Ministry must find alternative means to obtain and provide the required information.

Constitutional rights cannot be held hostage to inter-institutional cooperation failures. The Ministry of Health, as the primary respondent in this amparo proceeding and as the constitutional guarantor of public health information, bears ultimate responsibility for compliance with this Court’s order. Should PAHO/WHO’s non-compliance continue, the Ministry must be compelled to fulfill its obligations through whatever means necessary.

X. URGENCY AND IRREPARABLE HARM

This motion requires expedited consideration given the ongoing violation of petitioners’ fundamental rights and the public health implications of the withheld information. Each day that passes without the required information represents a continued constitutional violation that cannot be adequately remedied through subsequent compliance.

The information sought regarding vaccine research phases and approval status is time-sensitive and directly relevant to ongoing public health decisions being made by Costa Rican citizens. The systematic withholding of this information by an international health organization compounds the urgency and necessitates immediate judicial intervention.

Furthermore, allowing PAHO/WHO’s contempt to continue unchallenged would establish a dangerous precedent whereby international organizations can selectively comply with national constitutional requirements, creating a de facto immunity from fundamental rights obligations. Such a precedent would irreparably harm not only petitioners but the entire constitutional framework of rights protection in Costa Rica.

The documented pattern from May 6, 2025 to present demonstrates that without extraordinary judicial intervention, the obstruction will continue indefinitely.

XI. CRIMINAL REFERRAL JUSTIFICATION BASED ON SYSTEMATIC PATTERN

The criminal referral is particularly warranted given the documented pattern of violations:

Pattern of Systematic Concealment: PAHO/WHO’s complete silence despite multiple formal requests and prior judicial findings constitutes potential obstruction of justice under Article 339 of the Criminal Code; Potential Conspiracy: The coordinated non-response between PAHO/WHO, CCSS, and Ministry officials across multiple court orders suggests potential criminal conspiracy under Article 274; Public Health Crimes: Withholding critical safety information about experimental products administered to vulnerable populations may constitute crimes against public health under Article 262; International Criminal Violations: The administration of experimental products without proper informed consent, facilitated by PAHO/WHO’s information concealment, may constitute violations of the Nuremberg Code enforceable under international criminal law; Aggravated Criminal Liability: The pattern established by the May 6, 2025 constancia demonstrates this is not negligent but willful criminal conduct requiring enhanced prosecution.

XII. PATTERN OF INSTITUTIONAL CONTEMPT REQUIRING EXTRAORDINARY MEASURES

The broader context of this non-compliance reveals troubling patterns requiring extraordinary judicial intervention:

Global Coordination: Similar information suppression is occurring worldwide, suggesting coordinated obstruction of transparency across jurisdictions; Corporate Capture: The influence of pharmaceutical companies over regulatory bodies appears to override public interest and judicial authority; Democratic Deficit: Critical public health decisions are being made without democratic input, transparency, or judicial accountability; Human Rights Crisis: The withholding of safety information violates the most fundamental human rights, particularly for vulnerable populations; Breach of Public Trust: The officials entrusted with protecting public health actively obstruct transparency and defy judicial orders.

XIII. CONCLUSION

The facts of this case, combined with the documented pattern of systematic defiance established in the May 6, 2025 constancia, present a clear and unambiguous instance of aggravated institutional contempt of court. PAHO/WHO has willfully and deliberately refused to comply with this Chamber’s binding order, demonstrating complete disregard for Costa Rica’s constitutional order and the fundamental rights of its citizens. This is not a case of administrative delay or technical difficulty—it is deliberate defiance of judicial authority by an international organization that believes itself beyond the reach of national constitutional requirements.

The documented pattern proves this is not isolated but systematic. As this Court found on May 6, 2025: complete institutional silence in response to constitutional court orders represents willful disregard for judicial authority and contempt for the constitutional rights of citizens.

Petitioners have pursued every available avenue for voluntary compliance, including formal requests through the Ministry of Health and patient forbearance despite months of silence. The time for patience has expired. This Court must now exercise its full constitutional authority to compel compliance and vindicate both the specific rights of petitioners and the broader principle that no entity—regardless of its international character—is above Costa Rica’s constitutional order when operating within national territory.

The requested relief is proportionate to the gravity of the offense and necessary to ensure both specific compliance and general deterrence. PAHO/WHO must understand that its operations in Costa Rica are contingent upon respect for national constitutional requirements and judicial authority. Anything less than full enforcement would signal that international organizations enjoy de facto immunity from fundamental rights obligations—a result incompatible with constitutional supremacy and the rule of law.

WHEREFORE, petitioners respectfully request that this Honorable Chamber grant the relief requested herein in full, declare PAHO/WHO in contempt of court, impose appropriate sanctions and coercive measures enhanced for the systematic pattern of defiance, refer the matter for criminal prosecution with aggravated charges, and take all necessary steps to ensure immediate and complete compliance with Resolution No. 2025-017946.

The vindication of constitutional authority and protection of fundamental rights demands nothing less.

Respectfully submitted this September 27, 2025

Dustin Bryce

[signed]

Lady Xylie Desiree

[signed]

Interest of Justice

Universally Domiciled

Costa Rica Tel: ********

contact@interestofjustice.org

CERTIFICATION

We hereby certify under penalty of perjury pursuant to Article 44 of the Constitutional Jurisdiction Act (Law No. 7135) that:

The facts stated herein are true and correct to the best of our knowledge and belief; All documents referenced are authentic and in our possession; This motion is brought in good faith for the protection of fundamental rights and the enforcement of this Court’s lawful orders; We understand that false statements may subject us to criminal prosecution under Article 311 of the Criminal Code.

Dustin Bryce



Xylie Desiree



EVIDENTIAL ATTACHMENTS:

