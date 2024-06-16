The International Health Regulations (IHR) amendments may very likely be invalid for WHO omitting 3 little words “the text of”, so shouldn’t we try to get a ruling saying so globally and if needed, in each country? Learn why these three words are so important below. What steps can be taken to invalidate the adoption of the IHR amendments that were just adopted less than 2 weeks ago at WHA77? IOJ has a real plan and is already taking the first legal steps to nullify the package of IHR amendments adopted 2 weeks ago.

We Must Beat The VERY HORRIBLE 2024 Package of IHR Amendments PRONTO

Learn the issues and don’t use wrong sovereignty argument, let’s start there.

How to Invalidate IHR Amendments: The real first step was GRASSROOTS & in the past (2022-now). It was the #1 required step for the one team willing to sue the WHO in the end (that one team would be IOJ). It was essential to have created a record of our own protests on the official WHO and Member States records. This key step has been accomplished by IOJ speaking and commenting whenever official hearings on the IHR were offered for public input. IOJ went to every single meeting since April 2022 and created an extensive and impeccable record for humanity to use today using key points of law. It was very difficult, expensive for us to take on, time consuming and emotionally draining, but absolutely required work for humanity to win.

We do know our work is critical, unique and highly appreciated. You are all very welcome. Someone had to do it. We are happy to be of service. Thank you for helping us get this done and follow this case through to completion!

Interest of Justice (IOJ) officially files a legal dispute in the WHO Internal Oversight system

First legal step is to file a solid and precise dispute in the WHO Internal Oversight System. IOJ just filed this key part of the job yesterday morning to start to invalidate the 2022 and also these 2024 IHR amendments.

This is always the first step of how to sue the WHO.

IOJ may be crazy (we are pretty out there) but we honestly believe we can really stop the IHR amendments that we think were adopted in violation of the rules of procedure.

Keep in mind, our last complaint to WHO ethics (like the one above) was so solid it was not tossed out, it was taken seriously and just referred by WHO Internal Oversight to “national authorities” for litigation, a huge deal meaning we earned the right to sue the WHO! These 2022 and 2024 IHR disputes should also be referred to the proper authorities for WHO to settle this dispute with IOJ.

We will stop void acts, including even these IHR amendments adopted illegally by WHO and all countries!

Second, Accountability of WHO and Administrations: Respond to IOJ’s unsettled dispute!

The second legal step is to file a simultaneous right of response lawsuit. Purpose: to make Costa Rica and possibly any other officials in WHO or US actually respond. This step is to get proof of the illegality of the IHR amendments through discovery in order to force the Member States & WHO to nullify the void Amendments in the next step where the court can review the merits of the case.

We needed to file this step to order a response to first to be able to prove the WHO & Member States are ignoring our legal dispute of illegality. It’s very important to do this up front so the court will force them to answer to our claims of absolute nullity and violations of procedure and make them settle the dispute which they are evading.

Filed in the Constitutional Chamber:

THIRD, Declare Invalidity by Competent Authority: Goal is NEXT LAWSUIT ON MERITS to declare the 2024 IHR Amendments package VOID & INVALID!

The third legal step is to file national and international lawsuits based on IOJ’s legal dispute and letter of liability (pasted below) which notably, was opened multiple times during WHA77 by the entire WHO executive board, who are the WHA decision makers.

Options for lawsuits against the Adoption of IHR Amendments:

a Constitutional dispute (coming soon - will be posted here)

a legality dispute - Civil claims (coming soon - will be posted here)

an international law claim moved up to the proper international court. (coming soon - will be posted here)

REMEMBER: If we don’t take solid actions now to get out of IHR Amendments making experiments & censorship into global health goods, we will all be in a serious bind in 1 year that we may not be able to escape.

INTEREST OF JUSTICE LETTER BELOW GIVES THE EXACT LEGAL ARGUMENT TO NULLIFY THE IHR AMENDMENTS:

The following letter was sent by many people during WHA77

(if you sent it - THANK YOU!):

THE FOLLOWING PRIVATE IOJ LEGAL DISPUTE WAS OPENED 24X BY THE WHO EXECUTIVE BOARD DURING THE IHR AMENDMENT VOTES IN WHA77, AND NEVER DISPUTED BY WHO, because we are right and going to NULLIFY the IHR Amendments:

URGENT Critical legal rebuttal RE: Clear WHO misinterpretation of the spirit of IHR 55(1)(2) and notice of responsibility for reparations if WHO & Member States continue the vote under Agenda Item 13.3

This is a dispute of a private nature under WHA rules of procedure for private disputes, regarding Agenda Item 13.3 Amendments to the IHR. The WHO is responsible and "shall" settle this URGENT dispute.

Provisions of Article 55 of the IHR, which sets out to whom can propose amendments to the IHR, and when and how such proposals must be communicated to States Parties, have absolutely not been met by the WHO Secretariat. Article 55(1) of the IHR enables any State Party or the WHO Director-General to propose amendments to the IHR for consideration by the World Health Assembly. This has been applied to the WGIHR process, which is not in dispute. The WHO is acting in bad faith insofar as the attempt to ask Member States to continue WGIHR negotiations on the proposed amendments. This bad faith by WHO is shown in the OMISSION of the KEY text in IHR 55(2), when WHO makes the following misguided argument, which could only be true if the KEY text is omitted, which is precisely what WHO did, omit the main part in order to make a false argument, a crime called fraud of law in many Member States. WHO falsely claims: “Article 55(2) of the IHR further provides that the WHO Director-General shall communicate any proposed amendment to all States Parties at least four months before the World Health Assembly for consideration. This applies to any proposed IHR amendment submitted by a State Party or the WHO Director-General pursuant to Article 55(1).” The reason WHO is acting in bad faith to continue is they are knowingly attempting to violate their own IHR procedural limits. The Article 55(2) intent is very clear, so WHO took out the main part in bad faith in order to rebut the thousands of petitions asking to enforce Article 55 and stop the IHR Amendments at WHA77 for being late. Article 55(2) states unequivocally that the TEXT of any proposed amendment (meaning the actual TEXT of all 300+ amendments for due process to review the CONTENT). Verbatim Article 55(2) is as follows: “THE TEXT of any proposed amendment shall be communicated to all States Parties by the Director-General at least four months before the Health Assembly at which it is proposed for consideration.” (CAP, italics & Bold added for emphasis) In comparison, we can easily see the WHO OMITS the verbiage “THE TEXT of”, in order to purport “that the WHO Director-General shall communicate any proposed amendment to all States Parties at least four months before the World Health Assembly for consideration. WHO added in the following line as an opinion which we dispute based on the text of IHR 55(2). “This applies to any proposed IHR amendment submitted by a State Party or the WHO Director-General pursuant to Article 55(1).” It is not true that the WHO Director-General shall communicate any proposed amendment to all States Parties at least four months before the World Health Assembly for consideration. This applies to any proposed IHR amendment submitted by a State Party or the WHO Director-General pursuant to Article 55(1).” The reason this is false is that in multilateral negotiations there are stages of the negotiation, and possible procedures attached to delineate the different stages. Under Article 55 we can see that the process is broken into a pre-negotiation stage of deciding the topics titles, which is all that can be accomplished under Article 55(1), the Amendments could be merely proposed, and listed for future text to be defined and agreed upon, and eventually voted upon in the WHA. Under Article 55(2) we can clearly see that the proposed amendments mentioned in Article 55(1), which were preliminary proposals have now become applied to the next stage of the negotiation, where actual text is defined, agreed upon and finalized for the States to review at minimum 4 months prior to the WHA. It bears repeating that verbatim Article 55(2) is as follows: “THE TEXT of any proposed amendment shall be communicated to all States Parties by the Director-General at least four months before the Health Assembly at which it is proposed for consideration.” (CAP, italics & Bold added for emphasis) Based on the foregoing arguments, which are very clearly laid out in the full text of IHR Article 55, our organizations firmly refute the following false claim by World Health Organization: “In fulfilling the Article 55(2) requirement, the WHO Secretariat circulated all proposals for amendments to the IHR on 16 November 2022, some 17 months before the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly, which begins on 27 May 2024, when they are proposed for consideration. The World Health Assembly established the WGIHR, which operates as a subdivision of the Assembly and includes all 196 States Parties. As such, the WHO Secretariat has further exceeded the technical requirements of Article 55(2) by communicating not only the original 308 amendments, but also by communicating all proposed changes to these amendments developed by the WGIHR drafting group, to all 196 States Parties, after each WGIHR meeting. These communications to all States Parties occurred at the conclusion of each WGHIR meeting. In sum, both the letter and the spirit of Article 55(2) have been met. The letter of the provision was fulfilled, again, by the communication of 16 November 2022. This was well in advance of the four-month requirement. This notice maximized the time available for all States Parties for domestic and international consideration and coordination. The spirit of the provision, which is to ensure that all States Parties have adequate time to consider and coordinate domestically and internationally on the proposed amendments in the run up to the Assembly, has been met. We stand firm in our contention that the WHO is acting in bad faith, omitting parts of the IHR 55 in order to push through 300+ Amendments in a way that actually violates the full text of the IHR 55(2). No one OMITS the KEY part of a rule, unless they are trying to break that same rule in bad faith, which is fraud of law. This is precisely why the IHR Amendments must not be adopted and the WHO must be reviewed. In the event that the IHR amendments are adopted, please be advised that all member states and the world health organization involved in the violation of the IHR procedural rules will be held responsible, and adopted amendments will be void and properly nullified.

Sincerely,

Interest of Justice

Free Speech Association

Legal Authority:

Article 55 Amendments

1. Amendments to these Regulations may be proposed by any State Party or by the Director- General. Such proposals for amendments shall be submitted to the Health Assembly for its consideration.

2. The text of any proposed amendment shall be communicated to all States Parties by the Director-General at least four months before the Health Assembly at which it is proposed for consideration.

3. Amendments to these Regulations adopted by the Health Assembly pursuant to this Article shall come into force for all States Parties on the same terms, and subject to the same rights and obligations, as provided for in Article 22 of the Constitution of WHO and Articles 59 to 64 of these Regulations.

Sent to WHO & delegates many times before and throughout WHA77 May 27-June 1, 2024.

Below is the post with our original demand (text copied above) that was sent by many of you, and the text and argument of invalid IHR amendments is now in an official WHO legal dispute and going through the court system:

