We were JUST FINE 20 minutes ago and now we cant hear ourselves - Hang tight everyone - we have important information to share about the first WHO lawsuit being filed against WHA77 Agenda item 17 - the GPW14, which is the FIRST ROUND FUNDING for more cash than WHO ever asked for before.

Our friend James Roguski also found new news, and we would like him to share it with you.

IOJ will return as quickly as possible to convey the information we intend to share with you in the lead up to WHA77.

Blessings - keep the faith!

Sue the WHO Initiative

Interest of Justice

See original invite: