Sent to: WHO, HHS OGA and CR MFA (you can always send questions to your Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA)

Sent to WHO, HHS OGA and IG for Advisory Opinions:

Asked these as freedom of information requests.

Leave no stone unturned in our quest for freedom!

Lawsuits involving the WHO declaration of pandemic, their policies and definitions are being drafted as we speak. PLEASE buy us some coffees for these all nighters to draft the world most serious cases to try to save humanity. Please and THANK YOU. We believe in our law team and in our cases. We are not willing to lose or waste time or $. WE REALLY NEED YOUR HELP TO FINALLY SUE THE WHO AND GET TO TRUTH.

The following is required information prior to any lawsuit against WHO or the Member States that are funding the WHO’s recommended “health” policies.

First Issue:

Motion for Advisory Opinion from HHS OGA Legal Council and OIG:

URGENT request for response prior to WHA77.

Dear Legal Advisor,

On May 27, 2022, Committee A of the World Health Assembly “adopted” the amendments to the International Health Regulations.

CLICK HERE to watch the “adoption” of the amendments

It is our understanding through watching the video, that the meeting was very sparsely attended. As you know, Rule 85 (page 194 of the Basic Documents) clearly states that a majority of the members of the Committee are required to be present for a question to be put to a vote.

Due to the seeming lack of attendance when the vote was confirmed, and due to the fact there does not seem to be any record of attendance being taken just prior to the “adoption” of the amendments by Committee A on May 27, 2022, we are acting prudently and hereby assert our right to require proof from the Member States and WHO that the President of Committee A of the World Health Assembly has actually complied with Rule 85.

That request for proof was sent to The WHO:

Since the attendance by a majority of the members of Committee A was not confirmed, it seems the question regarding the proposed amendments could not be put to a valid vote within the guidelines detailed in Rule 85.

Question: Are the IHR Amendments adopted by Committee A on May 27, 2022, valid and in compliance with every single rule that applies? Question: If not, what is the proper remedy to suspend and annul the void act of the IHR Amendments adopted by Committee A on May 27, 2022, in excess of the rules of procedure? Question: If the IHR Amendment's adopted by Committee A on May 27, 2022 were void ab initio, is there a violation of WHO Rules and if so, precisely which rules, who violated those rules, are there penalties that apply to the violators, or is there any responsibility of cessation and reparations by WHO or MS to those parties who had to legally act to prove the void nature of the IHR Amendment's adopted by Committee A on May 27, 2022?

Second Issue:

After Committee A approved the amendments on May 27, 2022, it seems that during the Eighth Plenary meeting the next day, the members of the World Health Assembly COMPLETELY FAILED TO CONDUCT ANY VOTE AT ALL regarding the amendments to the International Health Regulations.

As far as we are aware it appears the following document was never voted on at all during the Eighth Plenary Session of he 75th World Health Assembly:

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_R12-en.pdf

A review of the eighth Plenary session in the video record of the events of 28 May 2022 appears to show that NO OFFICIAL VOTE ON THIS MATTER WAS CONDUCTED AT ALL.

Question: Did the vote May 28, 2022 conform to the procedural rules as set forth in Rule 73, "The Health Assembly shall normally vote by show of hands..."? Question: If not, what is the proper remedy to suspend and annul the void act of the IHR Amendments adopted by Committee A on May 27, 2022, in excess of the rules of procedure, that were never fully voted upon as reqiured under Article 73? Question: Did WHO violate their own rules by allowing new amendments to be submitted after the Article 55 deadline of 4 months in advance of the 2022 World Health Assembly? https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_ACONF7-en.pdf Question: Did WHO also violate their own rules by improperly "voting" on the amendments in Committee A on May 27, 2022 without a majority of members in attendance and without a show of hands. If so, Did WHO commit voting fraud in regards to the 2022 amendments? If so, what is the remedy? Question: Did WHO violate their own rules by completely failing to vote on the amendments at all during the 8th Plenary session? https://www.who.int/about/accountability/governance/world-health-assembly/seventy-fifth-world-health-assembly Question: Did WHO's LEGAL COUNSEL Derek Walton misrepresent this document as a "CERTIFIED TRUE COPY", despite the reality of no vote by the rules?https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_R12-en.pdf Question: Was the submission of the above document on May 24, 2022 illegitimate, because it is a new amendment that is NOT technical in nature? see: https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_ACONF7-en.pdf It seems the 2022 amendment to Article 62 CREATED A NEW AUTHORITY for member nations to submit a reservation to an amendment, is this correct? If so, is this a NEW AUTHORITY that did not exist in the 2005 version of the IHR and is it legitimate or absolutely null and void?

Humanity has a duty to question the WHO’s head Attorney’s “true copy” of an alleged vote for 2022 IHR Amendments that appears to possibly be fraudulent…

Was there a real vote? If not, WHO is in big trouble and the 2022 IHR Amendments are null and void.

********Sign legal demand below********

Thanks for signing and sharing the legal demand above far & wide!

If you haven’t seen the videos yet, IOJ got to advise the US government again on April 11, 2024!

Our message every year to US Gov:

EXIT the WHO!

10 days ago, April 11, 2024 IOJ co founders got up very early to speak to HHS OGA and had the opportunity to advise the US government to RUN, don’t walk away from the WHO and the Treaty or IHR Amendments! Since then we have been incredibly busy building legal cases against the Member States and WHO.

Hear our speeches to the U.S. government regarding the WHO pandemic treaty and IHR amendments scheduled for adoption at the WHA77 May 27 - June 1, 2024:

FREE SPEECH ASSOCIATION LAYS DOWN THE LAW!!!

Lady Xylie spoke on behalf of Free Speech Association

I am Xylie Eshleman on behalf of Free Speech Association. We ask US to expressly vote no on both instruments, and to state that the vote no is for the purpose of stopping the whole vote until the time these matters are settled. We firmly call for a hearing to rebut the presumption of a climate emergency, the safety of mRNA non vaccines and to question the legality of the instruments. We are very concerned about the US intent to invest in the PQ and EUL program and strengthen UN misinformation and disinformation programs under the Treaty Article 18 and IHR Amendments in the Annex 1-5. This would be a grave mistake and a move backwards for freedom of speech laws and informed consent laws. The biggest misinformation is that the covid vaccines are safe under the EUL. WHO actually says the EUL vaccines and products are for when the public is willing to accept less certainty about safety. How can US possibly want to invest in this unsafe experimental EUL platform? This whole hearing today is to get our consent for US to invest in the lucrative platforms which WHO says is for when we are “willing to accept less certainty about safety”! It is obvious there are procedural irregularities insofar as Article 55 was not followed, many civil society groups and scientists were not able to participate, and the documents are too rushed through without due process to challenge the underlying scientific and legal presumptions. Oversight of WHO is the responsibility of HHS OGA and Member States to ensure and so far HHS OGA is failing to ensure WHO is transparent and accountable for science and ethics.

INTEREST OF JUSTICE LAYS DOWN THE LAW!!!

Dustin Bryce, on behalf of Interest of Justice, speech

My name is Dustin Bryce from Interest of Justice. We have grave concerns about the Pandemic Agreement and International Health Regulations (IHR) and the alarming lack of accountability and oversight within the World Health Organization (WHO) andFundamental Flaws in the pandemic agreement & IHR Right now as we speak, we call for a global science integrity dispute against the IHR amendments pandemic agreement as well as the highly controversial climate science until we have a formal discussion without silencing the people. The disinformation programs brought by the UN and WHO, which silence science dissenters is a tricky way of gaining the majority vote by way of consensus and we oppose. We demand to be heard in that we are blocking any votes right now as we speak in order to gain due process for the rest of the world who is objecting regardless of this informal meeting. The biggest misinformation is that the covid vaccines are safe under the EUL. In reality the WHO’s documents say the EUL decisions are made on the basis of risk in the context of a PHE and would likely not be the same for other new vaccines in development WHO says the EUL is for when the public is willing to accept less certainty about safety In the previous meeting we attended on Oct 30, 2023 GPW14, our sister organization Free Speech Association was censored by WHO when we posted a video of UN head of communications speaking in public, saying that “The UN owns the science on climate and works with Google to rig the search results April 12, 2022 - Spoke at WHO 1st treaty hearing to protest and announce that All technical recommendations and limitations to rights in an emergency shall conform to the requirements set in the Siracusa Principles. May 3, 2023 we wrote to HHS OGA about WHO reform along with the ethical charges brought and still no answer to refute science. We have been trying to reach out to anyone and everyone with authority to bring these to your attention in a formal setting. HHS engagement within the UN system and with other intergovernmental organizations is a public private monopoly which harms the publics right to health, safety and financial interests, the right to be free of discrimination, the right to freedom of choice, Under the public private partnership regime of collaboration within the United Nations system, and other intergovernmental organizations, we find horrors, such as mutual confidentiality agreements with United Kingdom, HHS and the World Health Organization, to keep secret the overwhelming amount of adverse effects of the undue serious experimentation using the biological agent COVID-19 non-vaccine. We refute The allowance of a one world global health governance

CUT OFF………..

Rest of the Speech:

and surveillance tracking and digital ID If you continue this then you are involved in violation of HHS scientific integrity policies.

Lawsuits involving the WHO declaration of pandemic, their policies, toxic non vaccines, censorship, climate scam and definitions are being drafted as we speak. PLEASE buy us some coffees for these all nighters to draft the world most serious cases to try to save humanity. Please and THANK YOU. We believe in our law team and in our cases. We are not willing to lose or waste time or $. WE REALLY NEED YOUR HELP TO FINALLY SUE THE WHO AND GET TO TRUTH.

