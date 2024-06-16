We promised you all that we will do everything in our power to invalidate the IHR amendments and we are so happy that many of you supported these efforts, because the first law suits against the 2022 IHR amendments are now filed by Interest of Justice. We will follow every international legal procedure until we achieve victory to defeat the IHR amendments and promise we will not give up until we win. BE THE PERSISTENCE! - IOJ

How to Beat The IHR Amendment Article 59 Adopted in 2022 Using Four Steps

Learn the issues and don’t use wrong sovereignty argument, let’s start there.

Follow this site.

The IHR amendments from 2022 and 2024 may very likely be invalid, so shouldn’t we try to get a ruling saying so globally and if needed, in each country? What steps can be taken to invalidate the adoption of the IHR amendment Article 59 that was adopted in 2022? IOJ has a real plan. Let’s start with the 2022 IHR amendments which came into force May 31, 2024.

The next post will be about out IHR 2024 lawsuits. This post is for the 2022 IHR amendments!

First, THE GLOBAL PAST RECORD HAD TO BE SET UP FOR SUCCESS WITH PRECISION, IF WE EXPECTED TO HAVE ANY SHOT AT WINNING NOW:

The first step was in the past (2022-now). It was the #1 required step for the one team willing to sue the WHO in the end (that one team would be IOJ). It was essential to have created a record of our own protests on the official WHO and Member States records. This key step has been accomplished by IOJ speaking and commenting whenever official hearings on the IHR were offered for public input. IOJ went to every single WHO meeting since April 2022, was critical in helping to withdraw the first IHR Amendments by sending 50,000 petitions to US government just before WHA75, and we created an extensive and impeccable record for humanity to use today using key points of law. It was very difficult, expensive for us to take on, time consuming and emotionally draining, but absolutely required work for humanity to win. We do know our work is critical, unique and highly appreciated. You are all very welcome. Someone had to do it. We are happy to be of service. Thank you so much for supporting us and believing in our hard work.

Second, IOJ’s timely legal dispute filed with WHO Internal Oversight is the gateway to justice

Second step is to file a dispute in the WHO Internal Oversight System. IOJ just filed this key part of the job yesterday morning to start to invalidate the 2022 IHR amendment Article 59 which shortens the time for States to reject an amendment. This is how to begin to sue the WHO for anything by the way.

Keep in mind, our last complaint was just referred by WHO Internal Oversight to “national authorities” for litigation, and our IHR disputes should also be referred to the proper authorities for WHO to settle this legal dispute with IOJ.

Keep the faith that IOJ can really stop the IHR amendment of Article 59 that we think was adopted in violation of the rules of procedure in 2022. We believe we will win.

Help Sue The WHO

Third, LAWSUITS FOR RIGHT OF RESPONSE

The third step is to file a simultaneous right of response lawsuit. DONE! On it! - IOJ

Purpose: to make Costa Rica and possibly any other officials we sent our dispute and liability letter to actually respond to us point by point for discovery of facts.

Answer the damn questions WHO:

The Court needs to ORDER a response to IOJ’s unsettled IHR 2022 Amendment Article 59 dispute!

Yay! The IHR 2022 lawsuit for response is filed as of early this morning!

Fourth, NEXT: Get Advisory Opinion of Invalidity by Competent Authority. Goal is to declare the 2024 IHR Amendments package VOID & INVALID!

The fourth step is to file national and international lawsuits on the merits, which IOJ is drafting now to be able to file the final cases for actual invalidity and nullification. We are going to win this, and we will invalidate the IHR amendments, a feat that chaos agents INSIST can’t be done, but it can and will be done by IOJ. As you all keep supporting our work, we will all make this happen. BE THE PERSISTENCE!

Options for lawsuits to prove invalidity of IHR Amendments:

a Constitutional dispute (coming soon - will be posted here)

a legality dispute - Civil claims (coming soon - will be posted here)

an international law claim moved up to the proper international court. (coming soon - will be posted here)

If we don’t take solid actions now to get out of IHR Amendments making experiments & censorship into health goods, we will all be in a serious bind in 1 year that we may not be able to escape.

Lawsuits to invalidate IHR are necessary!

Let’s do this critical legal work no one else is doing for ourselves and future generations!

Help Sue The WHO

