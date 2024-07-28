Alright team Sue the WHO, you already heard the news about our case filed against the IHR Amendments from 2024.

Constitutional court has ruled on the two remaining cases we filed involving WHO:

This post is to update you all that we got the rulings back from our IHR 2022 questions and our letter trying to get a response to our WHO dispute/Global Claim about PCR, vaccine, censorship, etc.

Both had the same result.

The court won’t make the Costa Rican WHO delegate answer either one of our cases requesting responses because we asked for a hearing. We were not expecting that block haha. We guess it makes sense since the court is such limited jurisdiction and able to hear only issues of Constitutionality. This is only a rejection of the right of response, not a rejection of our claims against WHO which stand and must be resolved.

Below is our saga to expose WHO breaches of duty since WHA77 May 27-June1, 2024.

Issue 1: IHR 2024 - Referred to Another Court by Constitutional Chamber - in process…

The IHR 2024 Amendments are already kicked out of the Constitutional Chamber who quickly ruled and referred them to the correct court with instructions how we can legally challenge the entire package adopted June 1, 2024 at WHA77 in violation of IHR Art 55 (2). We will get back to you on that critical part of our work in another post.

To be clear we filed 3 WHO related cases recently.

The first issue #1: IHR Amendments Adopted July 1, 2024 which the information is just below and already being dealt with.

There will be another update on this issue which we will share this week. Annulling the IHR amendments from WHA77 is on track. Our attorney is working with us to get the job done correctly, which will annul the entire dangerous IHR amendments package which makes experimental gene and cell therapy normalized and even allows these products to be mandated to travel.

Below are the other two topics which the Constitutional Court just ruled on, and which this post is about:

Issue 2: IHR Amendments 2022 - Article 59

(The amendment to Article 59 shortens time for Member States to reject IHR Amendments)

Issue 3: Mandate the State - IOJ’s Global WHO dispute - Stop illegal votes and Investigate/Terminate WHO DG Tedros

This was a 30 page letter on being us censored by Farrar, PCR scam, climate scam, censorship cartel, the non vaccine experimentation being illegal and how we think it’s all crimes against humanity, etc. We used these arguments to put pressure on the States to not adopt the IHR amendments and to reject the treaty. These are serious issues which must be resolved through friendly negotiations or go through a court.

We filed under the constitutional right of response because just wanted an answer to our disputes, considering we claim the government is assisting the WHO to cause harm. We figure in every reply there is always dirt to use as evidence, so we start there with questions and espouse our claims to elicit truth and a response.

No Right To A Response If You Ask For A Hearing - So now that we all know that, we can resolve the problems at hand. OK!

Apparently if the Administration won’t give a hearing, it is NOT a violation of your constitutional right to a response - it just means you need to sue in a full main case to force being heard by a judge. The Administrative route is closed if they refuse a hearing and you then must take the judicial route.

So, in conclusion, we were denied the right to constitutional protection of our right to a simple response because we mixed our questions and also asked for a hearing.

From the court when rejecting us: In ruling no. 2019-002611 of 9:30 a.m. on February 15, 2019, this Court stated:

“With regard to requests addressed to an official or a subject of private law, with the purpose of arranging a hearing, by their very nature they do not conform to the content of the right to petition regulated in article 27 of the Political Constitution. , so they cannot be the subject of a statement at this headquarters, alleging an alleged breach of the right to petition. In the same way, they could not be due to the right to enjoy prompt and complete justice, since the scheduling of the respective appointment, if it takes place, must be determined in accordance with the possibilities and activities of the party involved. Hence, the fact that to date, no appointment has been scheduled for the appellant does not constitute an injury to articles 27 and 41 of the Political Constitution. In short, the protection on this point must be declared void.” Thus, the Court does not find merit to vary the criterion set forth above. Ergo, what is appropriate is to declare the appeal without merit regarding this point.” In a similar sense, you can consult sentences No. 2019002611 of the 09:30 a.m. on February 15, 2019, No. 2020002911 at 09:30 a.m. on the 14th February 2020, No. 2021004550 at 10:05 a.m. on March 5, 2021, No. 2022010473 at 10:05 a.m. on May 10, 2022, among many others. Thus, given that in the sub lite, what was stated by the protected party before the actioned authority corresponds to a request for a hearing, the precedents transcribed are applicable. Consequently, the appeal becomes inadmissible.

Back to the drawing board:

It’s a very easy fix by simply re-sending the questions and waiting the legal time period of 10 days to receive a response, which we think will prove IHR Amendments from 2022 are void. This time we had to simply send them without asking for a hearing in the same letter. Easy fix. Done.

This is how we obtained answers regarding the 2024 IHR amendments, which we are also fighting, so we know that it works and that the government is being responsive to simple questions about the IHR.

We will keep you all informed on this, because we think the WHO IHR Amendment of Article 59 adopted in 2022 was void, therefore, we have the opportunity to still annul it, which we are working on.

We fought the IHR Amendments really hard back in 2022 and helped to get HHS OGA to drop 12 of the 13 Amendments by sending an avalanche of petitions and speaking to Health and Human Services, Office of Global Affairs (HHS OGA) in the Stakeholder listening session a few days prior. IOJ spoke 8 x in that critical session and was the ONLY dissenter in there - it worked! This IHR Amendment fight is our baby. We need to see it through to annul the amendment that was adopted and not let WHO win! For that we need support from the community of light-workers!

Our past history in this fight:

The UNSETTLED DISPUTE with WHO:

As far as the Costa Rican Administration and WHO Delegate not answering our dispute, they did listen and even directly quoted our letters when rejecting the treaty (details and proof coming next post), but we will still need to sue to resolve all the wrongdoings of WHO and to see if the State or the WHO is responsible or BOTH!

We think BOTH W.H.O. and their overly compliant Member States are internationally responsible for issuing a false declaration of emergency based on PCR “testing”, acts of global persecution, censorship, “non vaccine” genetic experimentation on humans with no informed consent, murder and other inhumane acts. These are crimes against humanity. No wonder no one wants to give us a hearing, but we push on…

What we need in order to annul the amendments is to get key discovery by getting ANSWERS on the record. That’s why we asked these questions and why we must sue for the response and get the answers.

So the saga continues, but NO biggie, it is such an easy fix and not too much delay.

Why be the resistance, when you can be the PERSISTENCE! - It’s our motto and we made it up for a reason…. this will take effort & some time.

Lets do this. Sue the WHO - We can and must nullify void IHR Amendments!

No one else that we know of is doing this work, and yet it is so incredibly important for the safety of humanity! It’s time to unite for this fight! Who is behind us?

We refiled our documents as simple questions and we will let you know how it goes with getting answers on the process of the IHR amendments from 2022, which we think will prove they were illegal. As far as the dispute that they never answered to and never gave a hearing for, we are working on the hugest lawsuit against WHO the world has ever seen in order to legally force WHO to settle all our PCR, vaccine and censorship disputes, as per the RULES. Everyone who supported us this far - you are hero’s!

