Treaty Is Not On The Fast Track…

(Neither is the IHR Agreements, which we will show next post)

In fact, it appears as if the whole rush job is being rejected by the Member States who are just about to NOT AGREE and not conclude consensus or agreement in May. Watch. Its going to fail. And if agreed upon, its going to be so slow we can absolutely legally unravel it by using the courts, which we will gladly lead the march on that!

We created Sue the WHO Initiative to create a real legal strategy to free humanity of globalism and corruption in health goods. IoJ is a bit later than we hoped to release the larger documents, but rest assured, its only to do a better job and a ton more legal work up front to ensure humanity wins some of the biggest fights of our generations!

There are multiple actions and lawsuits planned the next few weeks, and years beyond, that we feel must be taken to protect human rights and humanities genome. We have been so busy that we think you all should know why we don’t post much. It’s because this is to actually sue the WHO and we get very busy, plus, this site needs to be organized as we lead you all out of the muck using precise legal arguments and tools. Soon it will NOT be so sparse and will be much more active. Hang tight, it’s worth the wait, so we can actually be effective and more organized for your benefit.

What people don’t realize is the WHO is vulnerable due to their corruption, and will likely not be able to hide behind sovereign immunity. They put a toxic biological agent on the global market and we are suing them soon. They censored us all, including more qualified experts than themselves, and rig science due to conflicts of interest. The WHO is not in charge. We are taking the power back and putting a LOT of pressure behind the scenes on the WHO, and the overly compliant Member States who bend over backwards to please WHO over their own Citizens!

The WHO pushy agendas are meeting fierce resistance from the countries who have so much geo politics to deal with they cant agree on ANYTHING the WHO is pushing for. We say this truth to give hope and real information that NO one else we know of is showing (maybe no one does due diligence to actually watch all the boring videos to catch these nuggets of truth).

The pandemic treaty is totally doomed. They look ridiculous trying to push it through at this phase of utter disarray.

Let’s hear from the brand spanking new WHO Deputy Director General Mike Ryan below to make you feel a bit better about the rush job pandemic treaty threats, so you can see with your own two eyes that the WHO now admits it will take years or decades to implement the proposed frameworks in the pandemic treaty and IHR amendments (which, by the way, we intend to defeat quickly out of the gate. We are as serious as it gets about blocking WHO powers. There is so MUCH legal work is to be done in our lawsuit against WHO - which IS almost at the starting line, but thankfully, the treaty - and IHR Amendments - may possibly be less of an urgent threat than predicted, so we can really concentrate on the shots, censorship, climate scam and WHO’s void bad science):

WHO Brand New Deputy Director on April 17, 2024 at GPMB Meeting Explains About The Treaty:

The new Deputy Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) is Dr Mike Ryan, who will assume the position alongside his current post as the executive director of Health Emergencies, Preparedness and Response.

Ryan, who succeeds Zsuzsanna Jakab, who retired in February, assumed the position on 1 April according to an internal staff communique send out by WHO.

WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyusus announced the appointment publicly at an event at the WHO headquarters, describing Ryan as “the general” and a “soldier”, and thanking him “for all his sacrifices”.

Meet Mike Ryan, new WHO Deputy Director, Executive Director of Health Emergencies, Preparedness and Response. New position began on April 1, 2024

Looks like the GPMB (Global Pandemic Monitoring Board) held a very important event last week, April 17, 2024, “Pandemic Negotiations: Closing the Deal” Event.

In this event the new Deputy Director General of WHO made some very interesting statements. Below is the first one to examine (will send the other confessions.. eh hem… or "statements” separately to examine):

The new Deputy Director General of WHO explains on April 17, 2024:

There's much more to this pandemic than a singular binary discussion. And it's going to take a long time to implement that. But what we need is a foundational agreement, a house built on sand will never be stable. No one is suggesting that this full complete mechanism house can be built in the next six weeks, no one is suggesting that that can be achieved… we have to align them now with what comes out of the agreements, we hope in May. Because if the member states come together and make that umbrella higher level agreement, then we're going to have to re examine all of those other machinery to make sure that this clockwork works. So there's a big task, it doesn't finish in May. It begins in May, we're not coming down on the finishing straight. We're coming around the strait where the beginning of the race begins. We haven't even gotten to the start of the race. We're asking for member states to create the starting line for a systematic improvement in how we do business. And it's going to take years and it may take decades.

God knows I've been at this 30 years… frightening.

I've served in every part of epidemic response. I've varied the bodies I've taken care of with Ebola patients in the wards. I've done the community engagement, right? I've packed the boxes. I've worked on the global diplomatic element on every job, practically every job that you could possibly imagine to do in this space.

I would ask personally, and on behalf of the Secretary and all the other health workers around the world, and all those others who fight in the front line, give us the foundation for a better future for the health workforce. Give us a foundation for a better future for our communities. We'll do the rest. We will do that with it. We will we will burst our hearts to deliver on this. Without that agreement between our member states. We're running around in the dark. And I think we need to be clear about that.

Sue the WHO Initiative is organized by Interest of Justice. Most WHO Discussions are over there, so sign up if you have not yet already. Here at Sue theWHO is where we intend to give a detailed manual to EXIT the WHO and organized legal actions. We don’t want to clutter this Substack with all our WHO bitching and exposing, public speeches at WHO headquarters, etc. This site is to take real action and get organized, with occasional posts such as this one, which explain hugely important developments of WHO issues.

